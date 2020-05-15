Island Police: Out-of-control Mustang breaks tree 

Southwest Harbor

Police are investigating a report of an erratic driver made around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday that likely ended in a crash off Main Street soon after. An officer found a Ford Mustang off the road in the early morning hours following about 30 meters of skid marks. The Mustang had smashed through some brush and broke a tree in the area of Main Street between Circle K and Seal Cove Road. No charges have been filed, no one was around the vehicle when it was found, and it was towed from the scene because of extensive damage.

An alarm went off at a Fernald Point Road home after the housecleaner allegedly entered the code incorrectly around 10:45 a.m. on May 5.

Police were unable to find a dog loose in the parking lot reported by an employee of the Southwest Harbor Food Mart on May 6 around 7 a.m.

Close to 11 a.m. on May 6, a vehicle was partially blocking traffic while parked on Main Street and no one was near it. An officer located the driver in the area who moved the vehicle.

A woman asked an officer about evicting someone from her property around 6 p.m. on May 6. He explained what her options were in doing so.

An officer and restaurant owner had a conversation about Governor Janet Mills’ executive order on May 7 around 8:45 p.m. According to the officer, the owner appeared to be in compliance with guidelines.

An ex-employee of a worksite was reported for trespassing on Friday around 11 a.m.

Three syringes were collected on the side of Marshall Brook Road after being reported around 2 p.m. on Friday. An officer disposed of them.

A young child playing with a phone accidentally called 911 around 8:45 a.m. on Sunday.

An officer was notified about threatening via Snapchat around noon on Monday. After investigating, the officer found the person receiving the chats was being scammed and recommended they block the person.

Mount Desert

A property owner was warned Sunday for continuing to operate an Airbnb rental in violation of state restrictions. The property in the Hall Quarry area was rented for a 20-day stay. The renters themselves were not violating the Governor’s executive order, only engaging in essential activities. “Everything we observed them doing fell within the Governor’s order,” said Lt. Dave Kerns.

But the owner, who is out of state, was in violation for continuing to rent it out. He helped the renters find a different place to stay.

“They thought because it was listed on Airbnb, they were all set,” Kerns said. “That’s not the case.”

Residents reported hearing gunshots in Otter Creek May 4. The shooting was coming from a shooting range in Acadia National Park, where police were conducting training.

A German Shepherd was reported loose in the area of Oak Hill Road May 5.

Police received a complaint that a motorist had disregarded the instructions of flaggers during the paving project May 5.

A resident reported May 6 that they had heard gunshots two days in a row near the north entrance to Hall Quarry. Police were unable to locate the source of the noise.

An unregistered utility trailer was left in the roadway on New County Road in Seal Harbor on May 7. An officer spoke with the owner about removing and registering it.

A loose dog chasing chickens was reported in Hall Quarry the morning of May 7.

A Toyota belonging to Emily Davis, 45, of Mount Desert reportedly rolled into a ditch after she had pulled over near Hadlock Point and had gotten out to take photos Friday, police said. It had minor damage.

Bar Harbor

On May 4, a DeGregoire Park resident said heat from ashes from a neighbor’s brush pile had damaged the paint on his vehicle.

Police received a late report May 4 that a delivery truck allegedly struck a rock wall in front of an inn, causing minor damage.

Also on May 4, vehicles in Town Hill reported having been shot at in the Town Hill area with BB or pellet guns, causing dents and dings in the vehicles. The incidents are under investigation.

A Bangor man was arrested after a reported fight at the town pier the evening of May 4. Tyron Fox, 27, of Bangor, was with a group who were riding motorcycles together and stopped at the pier. He was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and operating under the influence. He was taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A dead deer was reported lying beside the roadway on Indian Point Road the morning of May 5. The Highway Department removed the deer.

An officer spoke with a Maine resident May 5 who called to ask if he could camp overnight on public property in Bar Harbor so that he could visit Acadia National Park. Camping on public property in the town is prohibited.

Police received a late report May 7 of an accident earlier that day in the area of Norway Drive. A 2008 Mercedes driven by Jakob Gregory, 19, of Bar Harbor, reportedly went off the road and struck a rock. No one was injured and Gregory made arrangements to have the vehicle removed, according to reports.

A construction crew was warned Friday morning for beginning work too early; the town’s noise ordinance requires quiet before 7 a.m., except with special permission.

Tremont

The sheriff’s office is investigating a report made on May 1 around 4 p.m. by a 38-year-old woman regarding past domestic abuse.

Trenton

Around 4 p.m. on May 6, Waldo County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with an investigation they are working on.

Harassment via social media was reported on May 2 around 3 p.m. Deputies found no crime had been committed.

A 2014 Dodge Dart driven by Christina Hobbs, 23, of Stonington, went off Route 3 around 3:30 a.m. on May 2 and hit a utility pole on the northbound shoulder. Hobbs had minor injuries and the Dart had significant damage, according to the report.

Around 4 p.m. on May 9, a deputy found a complaint about noncompliance with the Governor’s executive order to be unfounded.

Cranberry Isles

One resident received a verbal cease harassment warning around 12:30 p.m. on May 8 after another resident reported an ongoing harassment issue.