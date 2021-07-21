Island incidents keep emergency personnel busy 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND— Island Towing had to pull a 2005 Nissan Sentra, driven by Adam Vazquez, 20, of Orono, up from an embankment on Sargeant Drive in Northeast Harbor on Monday.

According to Mount Desert and Bar Harbor police departments’ Sgt. Doug Brundrett, Vazquez overcorrected when the Sentra went off one side of the road, which caused him to lose control and strike several coping stones before going over the embankment.

Mount Desert Fire Department, Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service and officers from Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments responded to the single-car incident that occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. Vazquez had minor injuries but did not need to be transported for medical care.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., several agencies responded to a boat versus kayak incident on Long Pond. A motorboat driven by George Massucco, 53, of Boulder, Colo., was towing a water skier when it struck a kayak that had one woman inside. By the time emergency services responded, the woman had been brought to the boat ramp of Long Pond off Pretty Marsh Road. She was then taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, Mount Desert Fire Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service responded to the scene. Further investigation is being conducted by the warden service.