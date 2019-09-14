Island Explorer expansion eyed

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Acadia and Downeast Transportation, which operates the Island Explorer bus system, are looking at expanding the fare-free system, which serves the park and surrounding communities in the summer and early fall.

With a $33,000 grant from Friends of Acadia, Downeast Transportation has contracted with Tom Crikelair, who helped design the bus system that started in 1999, “to look at the future of Island Explorer, sort of an Island Explorer 2.0,” Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider told the Acadia Advisory Commission on Monday.

“He will look at how much additional service is necessary, what routes might get additional service, the possibility of new routes and what equipment needs there might be,” Schneider said. “And we want to work with the [neighboring] towns to help figure out how to properly expand the Island Explorer in the communities as we move forward with this.”

Smaller tour buses

The park’s transportation plan also calls for restricting the size of tour buses. The 45-foot buses that are currently allowed on the Park Loop Road and Cadillac Mountain summit road are too long to negotiate tight curves without taking up both traffic lanes.

Schneider told the Advisory Commission that the park is developing new contracts for tour companies that would limit bus lengths to 38 feet.

“That’s the size of an Oli’s Trolley or an Island Explorer bus,” he said.

“We expect to have a prospectus out in early 2020, and then the private sector will have an opportunity to bid on those contracts. We expect the contracts to be awarded by the end of next year, with the first season of operation in 2021.”

Schneider said the park also would like to achieve a reduction in emissions from tour buses.

“We are looking at doing things like trying to require or incentivize cleaner vehicles such as propane or electric or some kind of hybrid technology, clean diesel,” he said.

The Acadia Advisory Commission, most of whose 16 members represent the park’s neighboring towns, met Monday at the Schoodic Institute.