Island Connections to hold annual meeting

TREMONT — Island Connections will hold its first-ever annual meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Seal Cove Auto Museum. The theme of the meeting is “Caring Rides: Making Connections One Ride At a Time.”

There will be a formal program including a short film about Island Connections.

Lori Parham, the director of AARP Maine, will speak about the age-friendly work in Maine and how Island Connections is an example of the work and services created to help those in need of basic services. Volunteers and a neighbor will also speak about how their lives have been impacted by Island Connections.

Beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the Auto Museum after the formal program.

Island provides on average 400 rides each month by a core group of dedicated volunteers. In addition to providing rides to critical medical appointments and other treatments, rides to the grocery store, food pantry, banking visits, or exercise classes, Island Connections’ volunteers also deliver meals island-wide for the Meals on Wheels program.

Contact 288-4457.