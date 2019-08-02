Island Connections supported

ELLSWORTH — Island Connections recently received a grant from the Hancock County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation.

The nonprofit will use the funds to expand transportation services for local residents to medical appointments and social outings utilizing a multi-person van donated in 2018.

The Hancock County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the county. Applications go through the foundation’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is February 15, 2020. Application, guidelines and a list of grants can be found at www.mainecf.org.

The Hancock County Fund is built through donations from the community. For more information about the fund, please contact Leslie Goode, MaineCF program officer, at 412-2002 or lgoode@mainecf.org.