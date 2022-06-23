Island Connections match campaign enters final week 

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections’ 25 for 25 More Match Campaign is in its final week. Donors pledged $25,000 to be matched through June 25. As of June 16, Island Connections had raised $11,500 toward its goal.

Island Connections launched the match campaign in May to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The organization has been providing free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island since May 1997.

“Through our dedicated volunteer drivers, we are able to take neighbors to life-saving medical treatments and other medical appointments, as well as deliver food for Meals on Wheels and the Food Access Project,” Executive Director Sharon Linscott said. “We are looking forward to providing these much-needed services in our community for another 25 years.”

Donors and supporters of the match campaign include Bar Harbor Campground, Glenn and Nancy Tucker, First National Bank, Acadia Shops, Machias Savings Bank, Jane and Bob Sanderson, Richard Bullock and Carol Woolman, Lynam Real Estate and Lynam Insurance.

Donations to the match campaign can be made online at www.islconnections.org or mailed to 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor, ME, 04609. For more information, call (207) 288-4457.