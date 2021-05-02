Island Connections director plans to step down

BAR HARBOR—Doreen Willett, the executive director of Island Connections, will leave the nonprofit at the end of this year. She and her husband will be relocating to Florida, a move she calls “bittersweet,” because she will be leaving an organization that she loves.

“I’m very proud of how I have improved the organization, enhancing the relationships and collaborations built over the years for program purposes, building community awareness, moving our office space to the Municipal Building in Bar Harbor, creating community fundraising events and implementing positive change all for the benefit of strengthening the organization,” she said.

Willett joined Island Connections in July 2015. She helped the organization grow and led it through an increased demand for its services during 2020 caused by the pandemic.

Lynn Leighton, chairman of the Island Connections board, praised Willett’s leadership and thanked her for her service. Leighton said, “I can’t thank Doreen enough for her service to Island Connections. Doreen’s dedication, enthusiasm and hard work are the catalyst that has elevated Island Connections into the successful organization that it is today. We wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”

The search for a new executive director will begin in early fall.

For more information about Island Connections, visit islconnections.org.