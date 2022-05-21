Island Connections celebrates 25 years with match campaign 

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections is celebrating 25 years of providing free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island with the launch of its 25 for 25 More Match Campaign.

“We are calling it 25 for 25 more because our goal is to raise $25,000 in matching funds to help us begin our next 25 years of service to our community,” Executive Director Sharon Linscott said. “Several generous donors have pledged $25,000 in seed funds to be matched dollar for dollar between May 25 and June 25.”

A campaign kickoff event will be held on Wednesday, May 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the Bar Harbor Municipal Building. Chris Popper will broadcast live on WDEA. Anyone who donates to the match campaign during the live event will be entered into a raffle to win car-related gift items, including car washes and an oil change from Skip’s Automotive. Island Connections will also hand out car-shaped cookies at the event.

“We wanted to do something special to celebrate our anniversary and are very excited about this event,” Linscott said.

Island Connections has been providing free transportation on MDI since May 1997. From 2016 through 2021, a dedicated group of volunteer drivers provided 25,000 rides to medical appointments, life-saving treatments and grocery shopping, as well as other services. They are also the “wheels” for the Meals on Wheels program and deliver food for the Food Access Project.

Donors and supporters of the match campaign include Bar Harbor Campground, Glenn and Nancy Tucker, First National Bank, Acadia Shops, Machias Savings Bank, Jane and Bob Sanderson, Richard Bullock and Carol Woolman, Lynam Real Estate, Lynam Insurance.

Donations to the match campaign can be made online at www.islconnections.org or mailed to 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor, ME 04609.

For more information, call (207) 288-4457.