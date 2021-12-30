Island Connections board picks new executive director

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor resident Sharon Linscott has been selected by the Island Connections Board of Directors as the organization’s incoming executive director following a nationwide search. She begins her leadership on Jan. 3.

“We are delighted that Sharon has accepted the job,” said Becky Heden, chair of the search committee. “We had a fantastic pool of candidates and an extensive search process. Sharon’s experience, attention to detail and passion for Island Connections’ mission will serve the organization well.”

Linscott’s experience includes being a project analyst for the Musson Group and the town clerk for Bar Harbor. She has also had several roles at Birch Bay Village. She succeeds outgoing Executive Director Doreen Willett, who has led the organization for six and a half years.

Island Connections is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization founded in 1997 that provides transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island and the surrounding area for medical appointments, along with combatting food insecurity by delivering Meals on Wheels and providing grocery shopping and other services. The organization annually coordinates more than 4,800 rides by volunteers to fulfill its “neighbors helping neighbors” service model.

“I am very excited to work with such a strong organization that provides an invaluable service to our community,” Linscott said.