Island Briefs: YWCA summer pie sales, Island Explorer summer schedule starts

YWCA summer pie sales

BAR HARBOR — Buy homemade pies from the YWCA Mount Desert Island this summer. Pie sales start Tuesday, June 28, and will take place weekly on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until the pies are sold out. The final sale will be Aug. 30. The Y is located at 36 Mt. Desert St. in Bar Harbor. Sale proceeds will go to support the YWCA MDI lodging program.

The pies are baked by volunteers. For those interested in baking pies for the cause, call (207) 288-5008 or email [email protected].

For more information, go online to www.ywcamdi.org.

Island Explorer season starts

BAR HARBOR — The fare-free Island Explorer bus system begins its twenty-third season on Thursday, June 23, carrying passengers around Acadia National Park and through neighboring communities.

The buses didn’t run in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ran on only half the usual routes last year. The Island Explorer is returning to its normal schedule this summer. That includes stops in Northeast Harbor, Southwest Harbor and Tremont for the first time in two years.

Permits granted

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council on June 21 voted to approve new special amusement permits for Jack Russell’s Steak House owner Tom St. Germain’s and Havana owner Michael Boland. The council also renewed special amusement permits for Maine Meat BBQ Dreamwood Hill, Kebo Valley Golf Club and Finback Alehouse.

Recycling fee change

TREMONT — The Tremont Select Board updated the town’s recycling agreement with EMR Inc. on Tuesday to reflect rising costs.

EMR asked to remove a set fuel fee that was previously negotiated and begin calculating the fee based on the price of diesel and adding that cost to a trip charge of $430. The amount of $16,750 budgeted for recycling should cover the additional costs.

Residents expressed concerns that residents of neighboring towns were disposing of their recycling in Tremont’s recycling bins, that the bins were getting too full before removal and that people were putting nonrecyclables into the bins.

Juneteenth event rescheduled for June 26

ELLSWORTH — Due to inclement weather on June 19, the organizers of this year’s Juneteenth Commemoration have rescheduled the event to Sunday, June 26, from noon to 4 p.m., at Knowlton Park, 11 Shore Road, Ellsworth. The event, “Illuminating the Continuum of the Black Experience in Maine,” will feature music, poets, speakers, authors and food.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19,1865, which was the day that Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, were first told that they were freed from slavery, nearly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Admission is free and all community members are welcome. There will be hands-on activities for both children and adults as well as tables for vendors. For the full list of speakers and program schedule, visit bit.ly/juneteenth-ellsworth.

For more information, email [email protected] or find the event on Facebook @JuneteenthEllsworth.