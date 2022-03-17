Island Briefs: Town elections, liquor sales, pets of the week

Nomination petitions

BAR HARBOR — Nomination papers for the June 14 town election are available in the Town Clerk’s office. Candidates for office must obtain signatures from at least 25 registered Bar Harbor voters.

Voters will choose two Town Councilors, two Superintending School Committee members, five Warrant Committee members and one member of the high school Board of Trustees.

Incumbents with terms expiring this June include Councilors Jeff Dobbs and Matthew Hochman and school committee members Lilea Simis and Patrick Skeate. Warrant Committee members with expiring terms are Julie Berberian, Louise Lopez, Robert Chaplin, Cara Ryan and Jeff Young. Robert Webber is the high school trustee with an expiring term.

Completed nomination petitions must be filed with the Town Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15. Contact 288-4098 with any questions.

Comp plan website launched

BAR HARBOR — Residents of Bar Harbor now have the ability to access all documents pertaining to the town’s comprehensive planning process. The purpose of the plan, which looks to the year 2035, is to reflect and respond to the needs, values, and priorities of the community while safeguarding Bar Harbor’s sense of place, history and natural resources, according to the website.

Once complete, the plan would replace the town’s existing plan that dates back to 2007. Currently in the early stages of development, the 15-member volunteer board is looking for community input. The web page allows residents to sign up for an email list for updates or to submit a comment to the committee.

To learn more visit, go to www.barharbormaine.gov/501/Comprehensive-Plan.

Liquor licenses get renewed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Select Board voted to renew on-premise restaurant liquor licenses for the Lindenwood Inn and Café 2 Maine on March 8. In Tremont on March 7, the Select Board approved an on-premises restaurant liquor license application for the Seafood Ketch in Bass Harbor.

Liquor sales on Sundays?

TREMONT — The Select Board voted to place a question pertaining to Sunday liquor sales on the warrant for town meeting by referendum. In 1974, Tremont voted not to allow the sale of malt liquor and wine on Sundays. At some point between then and now, the state began issuing licenses to allow Sunday sales in approximately 270 towns that had previously voted no. To clear up any confusion, the state has asked each town to ask the question again by referendum vote before July. The question will read, “Shall this municipality authorize the State to issue licenses for the sale of malt liquor and wine to be consumed off the premises of licensed establishments on Sundays?”

SPCA of Hancock County Pets of the Week: Meet Sam and Dean

TRENTON — Because they are almost supernaturally cute, Sam and Dean are being featured once again as Pets of the Week!

If you’re looking for a pair of gorgeous tabby boys, come meet Sam and Dean, a pair of young brothers who are approximately 9 months old.

These tabby twins are near impossible to tell apart, as they both have bold, black stripes and peridot eyes.

The easiest way to guess who is who is by their personalities. While both boys can be scaredy-cats at times, Sam tends to be more comfortable with new folks and friendlier. Dean has a tendency to hide in cubbies with big eyes or resting grumpy face.

Sometimes people ask why they look mean, but they’re actually sweet boys who love other cats, don’t mind dogs and are fascinated by little children.

They need to be adopted together since they’re the best of friends, but they’re in purrfect health and can’t wait to have a family of their own.

Make an appointment to meet Sam and Dean today!

Grohoski to host “Coffee with Constituents”

AUGUSTA – Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will host an in-person “Coffee with Constituents” event on Saturday, March 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Moore Community Center, 125 State St., Ellsworth.

This monthly series provides an opportunity for Ellsworth and Trenton community members to share ideas, ask questions and learn more about Maine’s legislative process. Coffee and tea will be provided.

“I hope you will join me to share what’s on your mind and hear updates about my work for our community in the Maine Legislature,” said Grohoski. “The Legislature is set to adjourn for the year on April 20, pending the completion of our work, and there is still much to get done.”

To provide specific questions or topics ahead of the event, or to schedule a private conversation, contact Grohoski at [email protected] or (207) 358-8333.

Grohoski, a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology, is serving her second term in the Maine House of Representatives. She represents the communities of Ellsworth and Trenton.

Homeschooling conference set

ELLSWORTH — Homeschoolers of Maine (HOME) is offering three livestream locations of this year’s “Joy of Homeschooling” conference.

A conference session will be held in Ellsworth at Pathways Community Church on Friday, March 18, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The conference is open to both new and seasoned homeschoolers and their families.

For more information, go to www.homeschoolersofmaine.org/events/2022-joy-of-homeschooling-conference/join-us-live.