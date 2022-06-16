Island Briefs: SWH farmers market, Jesup campaign kickoff concert, Juneteenth closures

Farmers market opens

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor farmers market opens for the season on Friday, June 17. The market takes place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday at the St. John’s parking lot at 315 Main St.

Jesup campaign kickoff, concert

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library will host a kick-off party for Jesup’s capital campaign on the library’s side lawn rain or shine on Saturday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, featuring a concert by Bee Parks and the Hornets.

The event is to celebrate raising $10.5 million of the library’s $12.5 million campaign goal and is an introduction to its community funding phase.

Outdoor worship

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Bar Harbor Congregational Church will host a weekly 45-minute outdoor worship service with A Christian Ministry starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 19, at Blackwoods Campground and 10 a.m. at Seawall Campground.

Juneteenth closures

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The town offices of Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor and Tremont will be closed Monday, June 20, to honor the Juneteenth holiday. Bar Harbor Town Office will be open.

Task force appointments

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — During a June 14 meeting, the Select Board appointed members to the Comprehensive Plan Update Task Force. Anne Napier, Ben Worcester III, John R. Williams and John Izenour were approved to serve on the task force.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Aragorn

TRENTON — Are you looking to be the next Jackson Galaxy and want the challenge of a difficult cat?

Aragorn is a handsome 2-year-old black and white short-haired tuxedo with a secret: Instead of “Lord of the Rings’” Aragorn, he maybe should have been named after Smeagol/Gollum.

Aragorn wants to be an only fur child with no human or fur kids to compete with. Aragorn cannot be in a home with children under 12 since he bites when overstimulated and requires consistent, calm training so he can outgrow undesirable traits.

While he gets excited to meet other cats, Aragorn does not like to share his precious things with cats at this time. Working with Aragorn is like helping a dog with resource guarding issues – we use a lot of positive reinforcement and clicker training to motivate him toward good behavior.

Once you are accepted as Aragorn’s friend, you’ll find he’s actually a very sweet cat who simply wants love, attention and playtime with his precious person.

If you have a quiet home and are interested in meeting Aragorn and learning more about his training, please schedule an appointment with our shelter manager, Cole.

Hunkler qualifies for governor’s race

BEALS — Sam Hunkler, a physician and independent candidate from Beals, has qualified for the 2022 Maine governor’s race.

Hunkler submitted more than 4,900 signatures to the Secretary of State’s office on May 27, of which 4,239 were verified as valid registered voter signatures. His place on the ballot became official on June 8.

About his campaign, he said, “My aim is to bring kindness, respect and fairness to governance while seeking common ground with Mainers.”

Hunkler has been gathering signatures for nearly four months around the state and became a familiar sight at post offices and farmer’s markets. He gathered 92 percent of the signatures himself from voters in 363 Maine towns.

UUCE holds name-your-price yard sale

ELLSWORTH — The 10th annual yard sale of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth (UUCE) will be held outside on Saturday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Junction Tech Services, 507 Washington Junction Road, Hancock.

This is a unique yard sale in that shoppers name their own price for items. UUCE has set up the sale to be responsive to the great need that continues within the community due to the long-term effects from the pandemic such as loss of jobs, income and shelter and inflation.

More than 150 families contributed items to this sale, including clothing, tools, books, sporting goods and housewares, as well as furniture, art, and of course, the odd treasure that defies description.

This event is a fundraiser for UUCE, which in turn supports individuals and community programs such as the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, The Emmaus Center, Families First, Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center, the Ellsworth Free Medical Clinic and Wabanaki Reach.

For more information, contact Pepper at (757) 746-7874 email [email protected].