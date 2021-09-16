Island Briefs: Superintendent search, mask mandate, hazardous waste collection

Superintendent search survey

BAR HARBOR — To help with its search for a new school superintendent, the Mount Desert Island Regional School System board is asking community members to fill out a survey.

“Your input will assist us in finding the best possible candidate to serve our students, faculty, administration and community,” board Chairw Jessica Stewart said.

To participate in the survey, which must be completed by Sept. 30, go to surveymonkey.com/r/aos_91.

Cemetery committee members

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Two new members have joined the town’s Historic Cemetery Committee.

Select Board members unanimously voted in favor of appointing Julie Fernald and David Scull to the town committee. During a recent Select Board meeting, members of the committee said they needed more members to be able to do any meaningful work on the historic cemeteries in town.

“I’ve got a strong family history in this town,” said Fernald to the board. “I would like to see some of the old cemeteries be brought back to life.”

Mask mandate

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Select Board members voted 3-2 in favor of having town employees and those inside town facilities wear a mask whenever they are within 6 feet of another person.

Select Board members Chad Terry and Allen “Snap” Willey were opposed to creating a policy regarding the mandate. Terry and Town Clerk Marilyn Lowell questioned who would enforce the policy.

A suggested motion to support creating a policy, a recommendation from officials at Mount Desert Island Hospital, was adjusted to allow town employees working outside to go without a mask as long as they maintain a safe distance from others.

“My thought was to try and be as least intrusive as possible while protecting the public,” said Interim Town Manager Dana Reed during the Tuesday meeting.

Hazardous, universal waste collection Sept. 25

TREMONT — The public’s annual opportunity to properly dispose of hazardous and universal waste materials will be Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is typically held at MDI High School, but this year it will be in the parking lot at the Tremont town offices. See the Acadia Disposal District website for details. Note that all the information on the website is up to date except for the location of the disposal event.

Pet of the Week: Meet Silas

TRENTON — Silas is a gray tabby that has been blessed with the whitest belly with equally perfect white mittens on every paw. He’s a gorgeous short-haired boy with bright green eyes that sparkle with love and a twinkle of mischief, and it’s surprising that he hasn’t been swooped up into a home yet.

He may be 5 years old, but he’s fairly sure he’s still a kitten. He loves to play and he adores affection. Silas may not be the best fit for very young children because he does give a lot of “love bites,” little nibbles that don’t break the skin or cause injury, but which may frighten a child.

Silas is also wary around dogs and other cats – not that he could never live with them, just that slow introductions may be in order. He would likely do better in a home without other pets or with pets that give him plenty of space and time to adjust.

He may seem a little skittish at times, but this guy is a snuggle bug once you get to know him. Playful, lively, sweet and snuggly – all bundled into one. What more could you ask for?

Make an appointment to meet Silas today!