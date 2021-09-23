Island Briefs: Stimulus money, climate project, canceled breakfasts

Stimulus fund input

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will hold a public hearing next month to get input on potential uses for nearly $600,000 in federal COVID stimulus money.

The town expects to get $587,082 from the American Rescue Plan Act. The first payment of nearly $300,000 arrived earlier this month and the second payment is expected to arrive by next June.

The funds must be obligated by 2025 and spent before 2027.

In general, the funds must be spent on supporting public health responses, addressing negative economic impacts from the pandemic, replacing public sector revenue losses, premium pay for essential workers and certain types of infrastructure. They can’t be used to reduce taxes, debt service, legal settlements, “rainy day” funds or general economic development.

The council will hold a public hearing on the funds on Oct. 19.

Town report wins award

CRANBERRY ISLES — The town has won the top award in its population category – fewer than 500 residents – in the Maine Municipal Association’s 2020 town report competition. The annual competition recognizes cities and towns for producing reports for their citizens that have excellent content and are well organized and visually appealing. More than 165 municipalities entered the 2020 competition. The winners in the four other population categories were Alna, Gouldsboro, Vassalboro and Bath.

Climate action project gets OK

MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board has voted to pay the local environmental organization, A Climate to Thrive (ACTT), $9,630 to help develop a climate action plan for the town. The remaining $6,420 of the total cost is to be grant funded. At their meeting two weeks earlier, board members failed to agree on whether to retain ACTT for the project or how to pay for it. On Monday, they approved a funding plan presented by Town Manager Durlin Lunt that takes the town’s share of the cost from several line items in the current town budget.

Open seats on board

TREMONT — There are two open seats on the Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s Board of Trustees.

Select Board members accepted the resignation of library board member Jessica Bass during their meeting on Monday, effective immediately. Following a unanimous vote in favor, library board member Pete Madeira pointed out there are now two open seats.

Members of the library’s board are appointed by the Select Board. Anyone interested in serving can pick up an application at the town office.

Breakfasts canceled

TRENTON — The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has made the decision to cancel the remainder of its 2021 breakfast season. This would include the Sept. 25 and Oct. 30 (Hunter’s Breakfast) dates.

“With the increasing concerns of COVID-19 in the area, our members felt like it was the right decision for our community, patrons and our members,” said the department via its Facebook page, noting that its June, July and August breakfasts exceeded expectations.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week – Callie

TRENTON — Meet Callie, a gorgeous black-and-white tuxedo cat with luscious long hair. Classy inside and out, Callie is extremely sweet – as long as you remember she’s a lady and should be treated as such.

She’s still recovering from grief after her owner passed away, so her start at the shelter was rough. But lately she’s been coming up to the front of her kennel to greet more people as they pass by.

She loves to be petted, though, and she likes it when someone sits by her and just talks to her in a gentle voice. Callie is not so crazy about small children or dogs. She tolerates the cats being in kennels around her but shows no interest in joining a community cat room. She may be alright with slow introductions to another cat, but likely she’d be perfectly happy as an only child.

Callie is 7 years old, so not quite an elderly cat but definitely a calmer one that would love to sit by her favorite people as they watch TV or read a book. She is ready to be someone’s darling again!

Make an appointment to meet her today.

COVID-19 vaccines

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital will offer COVID-19 vaccines at this year’s Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Autumn Gold event.

Vaccines will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Mill Mall on State Street in Ellsworth. No appointment is necessary for the free Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective way to protect you and your family against this disease,” shares Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital vice president senior physician executive Sheena Whittaker. “I look forward to helping more community members get vaccinated this Saturday.”

Dr. Whittaker will be on site to help answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.