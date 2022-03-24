Island Briefs: Spring sale, PTSA grant awards, road closures

Corrections

In last week’s article about theater founder George Vafiadis, the fund created in his name was listed as a scholarship, but it is a planned giving fund.

In a story that ran last week regarding a proposed $44 million bond in Bar Harbor for water and sewer upgrades, an important fact was omitted. The bond request, which was advanced by the Town Council, will be sent to voters at the June town meeting for a final decision.

Serendipity spring sale

BAR HARBOR — Serendipity, Bar Harbor Food Pantry’s resale clothing store at 36 Mt. Desert St., is having a spring sale where everything will be 50 percent off from March 23 through April 30. Store hours are from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. All proceeds benefit the food pantry.

PTSA grant awards

BAR HARBOR — The Conners Emerson Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) recently announced $2,600 in grants to teachers and staff.

Carol Rosinski, Beth Gilman, Lynn Hanna, Chrissy Parkinson, Melanie Mace and Heather Kelly, Amy Schmitt, Amanda Patten, Kim Smallidge on behalf of the Math Team, Allyson Bender and Mary Mackay received award money for activities and supplies to enhance learning at the school.

Activities/supplies include Micro:bit robotics kits, portable dissolved oxygen and temperature meter, resource room materials, scientific calculators for the Math Team, flexible seating options, books, a visit with artist Robert Shetterly and Maine College Circle, which is a scholarship program that promotes the benefits of a college education.

The grants are supported by donations and PTSA fundraisers.

Bar Harbor UCC welcomes Rev. John Bell

BAR HARBOR — Rev. John Bell, celebrated preacher, hymn writer, song leader and member of the Iona Community in Scotland, is coming to Mount Desert Island on Monday, March 28.

Throughout his visit, Bell will explore various dimensions of faithful and engaged living, culminating in an evening presentation called “The Missing Women of Scripture,” co-sponsored by United Church of Christ and Episcopal congregations on MDI.

March 28 itinerary

Acadia National Park, 10 a.m. to noon, “Sacred Spaces and Thin Places: a conversation on creation care with John Bell.” A recording will be made available.

Bar Harbor Congregational Church, UCC, 6-7:30 p.m., Zoom (www.barharborucc.org) and in-person presentation (29 Mt. Desert St.), “The Missing Women in Scripture.”

For more information, call (207) 288-3280 or email Rev. Rob Benson at [email protected]

Labyrinth walking meditation

SEAL COVE — The Rev. Madeline Murphy, deacon at Christ Church, Eastport, will provide an introduction to the practice of walking a labyrinth as a form of prayer on Tuesday, March 29, at St. Andrew’s in Seal Cove, 1374 Tremont Road, as a part of the MDI Episcopal partnership’s observance of Lent.

All are welcome to participate in either the 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. event. Flautist Catherine Bull will provide music.

The labyrinth will be available daily for individual use starting on Wednesday, March 30, through Sunday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call the church office at (207) 244-3229.

Annual town report dedication

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At a special meeting in March, the Select Board chose to dedicate the 2022 Town Report to Samuel Chisholm, with the in-memoriam dedication going to David Benson, Ralph Stanley and Wilbert Terry.

Appointments approved

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board approved two appointments for town officials on March 8. Sarah Anderson was named deputy clerk for the remainder of a 3-year term, effective until June 30, 2024. Anderson was also made deputy registrar, with a term effective until December 31, 2023. The same evening, Captain Michael Brzezowski was appointed as a member of the Harbor Committee and will serve a three-year term, effective until June 30, 2024.

Business licenses renewed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Select Board voted on Tuesday to approve a new on-premises beer, wine and spirits liquor license request for ReaChelle Sexton on behalf of Bub’s Burritos on 18 Village Green Way. A marijuana retail license was also authorized to be renewed for Meristem LLC, owned by Tyler and Natasha Johnson.

Heavy load road closures

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The following roads have been posted for no heavy traffic until April 30: Freeman Ridge, East Ridge Road, Salem Towne Woods Road, Fernald Point Road, Herrick Road, High Road, Dirigo Road, Ocean House Lane, Robinson Lane, Forest Avenue, Wesley Avenue, Wood Street, Alder Lane to the town dock, part of Shore Road, and Hinckley to Kings Lane.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Bea

TRENTON — If you’re looking for a chatty girl to brighten up your life, look no further than sweet Bea. She is a tiny girl, about 2 years old, with black and white short-haired fur and golden eyes.

Bea has been at the shelter since January because of a nasty ear infection that needed extra time to heal before she could be made available for adoption. Now that she’s all better, she is a snuggle bug who wants a companion to spend her days with.

Bea is fine with cats and dogs but would also be content to be a single cat so long as she has a wonderful human companion who enjoys talking to her. Bea loves conversation and would be a fabulous addition to a single-person household or for anyone who is looking for a furry companion.

Make an appointment to meet Bea today!