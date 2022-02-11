Island Briefs: Special nomination meetings for Senate District 7

Special nomination meeting for Senate District 7 scheduled

BAR HARBOR — As a result of the recent resignation of state Senator Louie Luchini, the Hancock County Democratic Committee will be holding a nomination meeting for a Senate District 7 Democratic candidate on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be conducted online through Zoom.

By state law, only members of the Hancock County Democratic Committee who are registered to vote in Senate District 7 (as it was defined when Luchini was elected) will be able to vote; however, others can attend.

The candidate list for this seat is currently in flux. “Our process is quite fluid, so we may not know until the meeting who is actually running,” said Chair Kay Wilkins. “We believe in an open process.”

A registration process will be set up online at www.hancockdems.org. The deadline for registering is Feb. 11 by noon. Email Kay Wilkins at [email protected] with questions.

Republican caucus Saturday

ELLSWORTH — The Republican nomination caucus for Senate District 7 will be on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ellsworth Elks Lodge, 317 High St.

Republicans from towns that caucused in 2020 are able to vote. These include Bar Harbor, Brooksville, Ellsworth, Deer Isle, Franklin, Lamoine, Hancock, Mount Desert, Mariaville, Otis, Surry, Tremont and Trenton. Brian Langley, local restaurant owner from Ellsworth and former senator, was the only Republican to have expressed an interest in the position as of last week, but party officials say “it is still imperative that voters let their voices be heard.”

Nolf honored as oldest resident

MOUNT DESERT — Marie Nolf of Somesville will be presented a facsimile of the Boston Post Cane in recognition of her status as the oldest resident of Mount Desert. She celebrated her 100th birthday last May.

Hart is stopping; Littlefield running

MOUNT DESERT — Select Board member Matt Hart announced at Monday’s board meeting that he will not run for a third three-year term in the May 2 election. He has served since 2014.

Board member Wendy Littlefield, who has served since 2017, said she is running for a third term. They are the only two board members whose seats are up for election this year. Town Clerk Claire Woolfolk said Tuesday that no one else has taken out nomination papers. March 3 is the deadline for turning in completed papers to run for the Select Board, School Committee and MDI High School Trustees board.

School budget draft advances to warrant

TREMONT — School staff and committee members met to review a drafted budget for the 2023 school year on Feb. 7. The Select Board voted to advance the $3,830,493 draft budget to the town meeting warrant.

Select Board endorses campaign

TREMONT — A Climate To Thrive asked the Select Board to encourage participation in its Weatherize MDI campaign, which brings energy consultants from Efficiency Maine to local communities to give homeowners recommendations for upgrading their homes to reduce energy consumption. The board agreed to endorse the campaign.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Bubo

TRENTON — Usually, cute kittens like Bubo fly out the doors into loving homes, but because Bubo is so skittish and scared, he tends to get overlooked for friendlier kitties.

This brown and white tabby boy may be just shy of 6 months old, but he’s had a rough start in life and has been terrified since coming to the shelter. It has taken a couple of months for his shell to crack open, and now he is willing to show what a love and sweetie he is to those who have taken the time to earn his trust.

Bubo would be happiest in a patient, quiet home that is committed to earning his trust slowly through positive reinforcement, like his favorite treats. He adores other cats and would make a wonderful companion for a lonely kitty at home, as he can be playful but sweet. Because he’s such a scaredy-cat, it would be difficult for Bubo to adjust to a home with young children or active dogs.

For anyone willing to invest the time, they are bound to be rewarded with an incredible friend for life.

Make an appointment to meet Bubo today!