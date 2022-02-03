Island Briefs: SPCA thanks you, Valentine’s Day dance, community listening sessions

Community listening sessions

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert 365 is hosting online events on Feb. 9 at noon and Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. to share information on its plans to develop parts of Main Street in Northeast Harbor and gain public input on the kinds of businesses people would like to see there.

Mount Desert 365 owns the buildings at 147 and 149 Main St., along with the vacant lot at 151 Main St. The plan is to maintain a mix of residential and commercial spaces at these locations.

Visit www.mountdesert365.org to register for one of the events. For those who cannot participate, thoughts and ideas can be emailed to [email protected]

For more information, call Eliza Worrick at (207) 276-0555 or email [email protected]

Subdivision application deemed complete

TREMONT — The Planning Board ruled on Jan. 25 that Robert and Julia Spahr’s subdivision lot applications were complete.

The Spahr’s plan amends the lines of their existing subdivision lots on the Point Road in Tremont’s Residential Shoreland/Residential Zone. The owners propose an adjustment for Lot 2 that includes a 30-foot right-of-way and a 20-foot easement on the property for underground utilities. In their plan, Lot 1 has decreased to 14 acres and Lot 2 has increased to 2.5 acres. The Spahrs reserve the right to request any changes to their plan that will not reflect what was answered at the meeting.

A public hearing will be held at next month’s Planning Board meeting for further determinations.

Benefit dance in Trenton Feb. 12

TRENTON — A Valentine’s Day benefit dance for the Sustainable Maine Fishing Foundation’s Fishermen’s Legal Defense Fund is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. at 150 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

Live music will be provided by 3 Mile Line. All are welcome.

Light food and drink will be provided. Admission is by donation at the door. The Hampton Inn is providing special room rates.

For more information, call 240-0556.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Betty White

TRENTON — The SPCA would like to do something a little different for this week’s Pet of the Week. Our black-and-white kitty, Betty, named in honor of Betty White, would like to make sure we thank everyone who donated so generously toward the Betty White Challenge.

Kitten Betty and her friends here at the shelter are blown away by the fact that folks raised over $6,000 for us, and donations are still trickling in that have been written in honor of Betty White.

It’s not just yellow eyes that makes a kitty like Betty feel like a Golden Girl – it’s this amazing community that cares so much about all our cats and dogs. We cannot thank everyone enough for the immense show of support, whether it came through Facebook, online donations, mailed-in checks or even delivered in person.

Betty White devoted her life to improving the lives of animals, and you all have done an incredible job of honoring that amazing life. Thank you from all of us at the SPCA of Hancock County!

Make an appointment to meet Betty today!