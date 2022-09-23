Island Briefs: Somesville Library’s new director, historical society annual meeting, council meeting time change

Somesville Library welcomes new director

MOUNT DESERT— The Somesville Library Association is inviting the public to welcome the library’s new director, Meghan Clark McDaniel, on Saturday, Oct. 1, to celebrate both her birthday and her new position.

Clark McDaniel will host a children’s story time at 9:30 a.m. followed by cupcakes at 10.

The Somesville Library is located at 1116 Main St. in Somesville and is open on Mondays from 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Taizé service

BAR HARBOR — A Taizé service, a quiet service of prayer and music, will take place at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Church of Our Father on Route 3 in Hulls Cove. Call (207) 288-5193 for information

Historical society to hold annual meeting Oct. 3

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Historical Society is having its annual meeting for current members and interested community members on the La Rochelle piazza at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The meeting will feature a presentation by Jackie Field on the historic clothing and textile treasures of the society’s collection. Pieces of the collection will be shown as part of the presentation as Field explores historic fashion through the decades.

Field is a clothing and textile historian and curatorial consultant at the Maine Historical Society. Her talks about fashion and dress are informed by a lifetime of experience in the field, from frequent travel to the United Kingdom to explore British museum collections and from her years of service on the national board of the Costume Society of America.

To register, go online to https://barharborhistorical.org/events.

Trail of Treats

BAR HARBOR — Birch Bay Retirement Village and Mount Desert Island Hospital are hosting a Trail of Treats from 4:30-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Birch Bay Retirement Village’s Inn, 25 Village Inn Road, Hulls Cove.

This is a spooktacular location with a view of Frenchman Bay. Well-spaced tables with prepackaged treats will be set up outside on a paved pathway around the Birch Bay Inn. Trick-or-treaters will travel in one direction with social distancing encouraged. Parking is available and all community members are welcome.

For more information, email Susanne Hopkins at [email protected] or Meredith Cyr at [email protected].

Council meeting time change

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council is now holding regular meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. This is a change from the previous 7 p.m. meeting time.

Meetings will still take place in the council chambers of the Municipal Building at 93 Cottage St.

Committee appointments

TREMONT — The Tremont Select Board Sept. 19 appointed Kathie Pratt to the school staff seat on the Tremont 175th Committee. The committee has one seat for a member of the historical society, one seat for a member of the Tremont Consolidated School staff, fire department staff, library staff, or existing town board or committee member, and three at-large resident seats.

At the last Select Board meeting, Nan Lincoln was appointed to hold the historical society member seat and David Campbell was appointed to hold one of the three at-large resident seats.

The remaining three seats on the committee are open to applicants for appointment. Two at-large resident seats remain open on the committee.

Website mapping

TREMONT — The Tremont Select Board Sept. 19 voted to incorporate an interactive mapping service for the town’s website. Town Manager Jesse Dunbar presented the mapping service, called Appgeo, to the board and highlighted its features and costs.

The mapping service will cost $4,000 initially to set up and will cost $3,000 every year after that. Different land areas and infrastructure can be viewed on the map, which is helpful for residents making land use inquiries and for town employees making planning decisions.

“For like an assessor or for code enforcement…I would think it would save a ton of time,” said Select Board Chair Jamie Thurston.

“I was extremely impressed and speaking as a Planning Board member,” said Planning Board Chair Mark Good, who was also present.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Willow

TRENTON — Willow is a spunky 2-year-old cat who has been at the shelter for far too long!

When Willow first came into our care, she was pregnant with a litter of six kittens. She immediately went to foster for two months where she raised her brand-new babies. She was an excellent momma cat, but she was ready to come back to the shelter to be available for adoption.

She is a playful, energetic young cat who loves to play with wand toys and plastic balls. She has a beautiful, sleek, gray-and-white coat and vibrant yellow eyes. Willow could play for hours; she is pretty much a kitten herself! When she finally tires herself out, she loves to snuggle up on a cozy blanket with her favorite human.

Willow has been waiting for her forever home since March. She is not a fan of dogs or other cats, mostly, we think, due to her time cooped up with six kittens. Willow would be OK with kids, but she may play a bit too rough for her own good sometimes. If you are looking for a really social and confident girl with a great personality, look no further – Willow could be the perfect fit for you!