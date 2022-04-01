Island Briefs: Road weight limits, free online classes, POTW

Corrections

In a story that ran last week regarding an application for the proposed Pointy Head campground in Tremont, it should be clarified that the project is considered a campground and will consist of 11 cabins and four tent sites. The Planning Board found the application complete, and it will move to a public hearing on April 12 at 6 p.m. in the Harvey Kelley Meeting Room at the Tremont Town Office.

In a March 24 story in the Arts and Living section about Carla Minctons, her husband’s cause of death was incorrect. He died of a heart attack.

Road weight limits imposed for spring thaw

BAR HARBOR — It is that time of year again when the town posts certain roads for weight limits to prevent damage during the spring thaw. During this posted time, non-exempt registered vehicles have a weight limit of 23,000 pounds. Weight limits will affect the following roads until further notice: Arata Drive, Loren Street, Bay View Drive, Mountain Avenue, Breakneck Road, Norway Drive,Clark Cove Road, Norway Drive Extension (Salisbury Cove Post Office end), Cleftstone Road, Oak Hill Road, County Road, Ocean Avenue, Crooked Road, Old Bar Harbor Road, Cromwell Harbor Road (both ends), Otter Cliff Road, Cross Street, Pine Heath Road, Dewey Street, Pine Street, Fogg Road, Prospect Avenue, Forest Street, Rockwood Avenue, Gilbert Farm Road, Sand Point Road, Gray Road, Schooner Head Road, Hadley Point Road, Shannon Way, Harbor Lane, Spring Street, Highbrook Road, Stony Brook Way, Indian Point Road, West Street Extension, Kebo Street, White Deer Circle, Knox Road, Woodbury Drive and Ledgewood Drive.

New Ventures offers free classes

BAR HARBOR — New Ventures Maine has announced tuition-free online workshops and classes for April that are designed to help people in Maine build a career, start a business and manage money. The full class schedule is online at www.bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

Election clerks nominated

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A motion to appoint election clerks was approved by the Select Board at its meeting on March 22. The nominations were Linda Radcliffe, Elizabeth Dilley, Eric Benson, Adam Babbit, Deborah Sanner, Deborah Lee, Nancy Homer and James Carroll. The election clerks will serve two-year terms effective until April 30, 2024.

Making your retirement money last

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — On Thursday, April 7, from 3-4 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a free educational event called “Retirement: Make Your Money Last,” by Edward Jones financial advisor David Lewis.

The program is free, but registration is recommended. To register, visit https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/9046079 or call the library at 244-7065.

Seal Cove project meeting

TREMONT —Maine Coast Heritage Trust is hosting an informational meeting about the Seal Cove Pond Fish Passage project at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Tremont Town Office. The project’s engineer will be at the meeting to answer questions.

For more information about the project, visit www.mcht.org/conservation-work/initiative/seal-cove-pond-fishways.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Haven, aka Hay-Hay

TRENTON – For the experienced dog owners in our audience, Haven would be a rewarding rescue.

Haven is a Caucasian Shepherd/Pyrenees mix who is around 3 1/2 years old. She is a BIG girl with a lot of power, so it’s important for her future family to understand her personality and needs thoroughly before they take her home.

Her fluffy brindle coat and big brown eyes draw a lot of attention. Although she is playful and protective of her people, it takes time to be accepted into Haven’s inner circle. We recommend multiple meet-and-greets. Those who are serious about adopting her are asked to fill out an application so we can talk about her specific needs and everyone’s expectations.

Hay-Hay, as she is affectionately called, needs to be in a home with adults or children older than 15 years of age. We don’t know how she is with cats. With slow introductions, she may be able to get along with other dogs.

If someone takes the time to get to know her needs, she would love to guard both property and hearts.

Make an appointment to meet Hay-Hay today!

Hancock County GOP to meet April 14

ELLSWORTH — There will be a meeting of the Hancock County Republicans on Thursday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m. at headquarters at Maine Coast Mall, 225 High St. Vice-chair Dave Jarosz will gavel in the meeting. Linda Bostinto will be training and placing poll watchers and giving poll workers an overview.

Police wait tables for HOPE

ELLSWORTH — Helen’s Restaurant will be hosting a Tip-a-Cop fundraising event on Monday, April 11, from 5-7 p.m. where members of the Ellsworth Police Department will be waiting tables and serving guests at Helen’s Ellsworth location to raise funds for Downeast Project HOPE.

Launched in 2016 by Ellsworth PD in partnership with Healthy Acadia with a $2,500 startup grant from the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (P.A.A.R.I.), Project HOPE (Heroin-Opiate Prevention Effort) is a police-led initiative and community-wide effort that works to connect area residents seeking treatment with recovery resources and treatment they need, locally and/or out of state.