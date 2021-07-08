Island Briefs: Road closures, union contract, strawberry ice cream

Building delivery to close portion of Main Street Wednesday

BAR HARBOR — The delivery of a new building that will house the first-ever fixed place MRI unit at Mount Desert Island Hospital will take place on Wednesday, July 14. A portion of Main Street from Park Street to Stanwood Place will be closed for a large part of the day.

The building will be delivered to the ball field and then will slowly move to its new location on the MDI Hospital campus next to the Brest Health Center.

Detours will be set up and local traffic will be allowed access to the closed off area as needed.

Hospital officials broke ground on the estimated $3.5 million project during a ceremony in May and the first scans are expected by mid-August.

Volunteer drivers needed

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections is currently extending its search for new volunteer drivers to transport community members to doctors’ appointments and other essential and life-enhancing activities.

Island Connections is holding a Joy Riding event for those interested to come and discuss this volunteering opportunity on Tuesday, July 13, at 10:45 a.m. at Milagro Coffee and Espresso located at 204 Main Street in Southwest Harbor.

There is no need to sign up in advance. Meet up outside of Milagro at the Island Connections sign. Rain date is Wednesday, July 14, at 10:45 a.m.

For more information, call Dana Mastroianni at 288-4457 or email [email protected].

Indivisible MDI in-person meeting

BAR HARBOR — Indivisible MDI is resuming in-person meetings starting Wednesday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m., at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island at 36 Mount Desert Street.

Like most organizations, the group has been meeting remotely since April 2020. Remote access will also be offered for those who cannot attend in person. Come and see old friends and meet new ones. Those attending will have a chance to speak about where they are now with their activism, where they want to go and how they want the group to be organized.

Watch the Indivisible MDI Facebook pages for meeting details. Email [email protected] for information on how to join the meeting. To learn more about Indivisible MDI, visit https://indivisiblemdi.me.

Two Downeast realty offices merge

BAR HARBOR — Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group and Acadia Realty Group have joined forces as part of an acquisition agreement as of July 1.

The Masiello Group has 33 offices in northern New England, including Ellsworth. With offices in Ellsworth and Bar Harbor, Acadia Realty Group brings its 30 experienced agents to The Masiello Group team. The Masiello Group Ellsworth office will move to the Acadia Ellsworth office, more than doubling the number of agents The Masiello Group has in the Acadia area.

The acquisition comes when real estate sales are strong, and home prices are on the rise in the region. In Hancock County, the number of single-family home sales in April increased nearly 70 percent over the same month the previous year. The median home sale price rose to $278,500, a 21 percent increase over April 2021.

Town applies for FEMA grant

MOUNT DESERT — The town has applied for a $69,098 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as reimbursement for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic incurred between April 28 and Dec. 23, 2020.

Town, union OK new contract

MOUNT DESERT — Each of the 14 public works employees who are members of the Teamsters Union will receive a $1.15-per-hour raise in each of the next three years, starting with the fiscal year that began July 1. The new contract has been approved by the union and the Board of Selectmen.

Town going on Facebook

TREMONT — Selectmen agreed during their Tuesday meeting to initiate a Facebook page for the town.

Members of the board agreed it would be an easy way to get town news and notifications to residents, especially when it comes to advertising for people to serve on boards and committees.

“I think the biggest thing would be the boards,” said Chair Jamie Thurlow. “If you share that, pretty soon a couple thousand people know there are openings on boards.”

Message board at lighthouse

TREMONT — In the town’s ongoing effort to come up with a solution for the high volume of traffic around Bass Harbor Head Light, Acadia National Park officials have offered to erect a digital message board in the area.

Parking along the town’s portion of Lighthouse Road was prohibited after residents brought up concerns to town officials about not being able to access their property. The parking area at the lighthouse fits less than 50 vehicles and people have migrated to Route 102A to visit the site.

Earlier this year, town officials asked the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office if it was possible to patrol the area more frequently to control traffic. Officials of that department agreed to work with those in the park to come up with a solution, at least for this season.

Selectmen voted in favor of putting a digital message sign on Route 102A to inform visitors of the parking restrictions during their meeting on Tuesday.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Smoke

TRENTON — Smoke is a 7-year-old German Shepherd mix that was transferred here from South Carolina. He was diagnosed with heartworm and was treated while in shelter care there.

Smoke has more love and affection than anyone would need! He loves people of all sizes, kids included, and gets along with other dogs as well. Cats are not his thing, though, so he cannot go to a home with feline residents.

Smoke loves pats and scratches and any affection bestowed upon him. He really enjoys going on walks too. However, while he recovers from heartworm, his exercise regime has to be a bit restricted.

Make an appointment to meet this loveable pup today!

Celebrate at Woodlawn

ELLSWORTH — To commemorate George Nixon Black’s 179th birthday, in collaboration with Ellsworth Public Library and sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Woodlawn Museum is hosting a story trail until early August, featuring the children’s book “I Am Birch” by Scott Kelley.

George Nixon Black Jr., better known simply as Nixon, left his family’s Woodlawn estate to the Hancock County Trustees of Public Reservations in 1929.

Nixon was known to return to Maine for his summer holiday in time for his birthday so that he could enjoy fresh strawberry ice cream, made in an old hand-crank machine. Children and families are invited to come to Woodlawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, to help make strawberry ice cream and celebrate Nixon’s birthday.

A ribbon cutting for the story trail will take place at 12:15 p.m. after a reading of “I Am Birch” by Miss Keli Gancos, children’s librarian.

RSVP to [email protected] for this free event.