Island Briefs: Public hearing, FOA auction, lobster feed

FOA auction open to all

BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia’s annual benefit auction, set for this Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7-8 p.m., will be held virtually for the second year in a row because of COVID-19. Unlike in most previous years, when only a limited number of invited guests could attend the in-person event, this year’s benefit is free and open to all. Visit the Friends of Acadia website for information about the benefit auction and how to participate.

Public hearing

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Town Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building council chambers to consider placing six amendments to Chapter 125 of the Town Code on the Nov. 2 special town meeting warrant. The amendments are in regard to signage, short-term rental regulations, solar photovoltaic systems, bonus dwelling units, nonconformity and accessory dwelling units. Full text of the amendments can be found at barharbormaine.gov.

Community lobster feed

BAR HARBOR — The River Church, located at 1184 State Highway 102, is hosting its annual Lobster Feed on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature lobster dinners that are $15 each or two for $25. Non-lobster meals, such as hamburgers and hotdogs, will be available for $5. Activities will be available for children throughout the evening and there will be music by Kidz Rock Crusade.

Luminaria lighting

BAR HARBOR — The 20th anniversary of the Annual Carol Dyer Luminaria Lighting is set to take place Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on the Bar Harbor Village Green to honor those who have lost their lives to, or who are battling, cancer.

The luminaria bags can be purchased to honor a cancer survivor or remember one who has lost their life to cancer. To pre-order luminarias online, visit donate.ywcamdi.org/luminaria-purchase. For more information, go to www.ywcamdi.org. The rain date for this event is Aug. 21.

Fix needed for Seal Harbor erosion

MOUNT DESERT — Public Works Director Tony Smith is applying for state and town permits to restore a 135-foot-long stretch of land below Steamboat Wharf Road in Seal Harbor where extensive erosion was caused by a winter storm surge. He said in a memo to Town Manager Durlin Lunt that if the area is not restored, erosion will continue and eventually make its way to the base of the embankment that holds up the road.

“There had been a walking path and a large area where people could sit, walk, play, etc.,” he said. “The walkway and a large area were washed away.”

Pet of the Week: Meet Hermes

TRENTON — Hermes is a very sweet guy with an amazing platinum-colored coat. His irresistible amber eyes say, “Please, pick me! I’m worth it!”

This beautiful boy has medical issues that make him a higher maintenance companion, but the extra effort will be worth it. A surgically corrected medical condition leaves him dribbling and splashing when urinating and he will get “urine scalding” if not cleaned with baby wipes afterward. Hermes gets thyroid medication twice daily, an antidepressant for separation anxiety and prescription food for his sensitive skin.

Hermes loves people, toys and car rides. He does not get along with cats or dogs.

A stay-at-home home mom or dad would be just the ticket for Hermes and would most likely eliminate his need for anxiety medicine.

Hermes is a staff favorite and they’d love to tell you all about him.

Lobster Festival kicks off Saturday

WINTER HARBOR — The 57th annual Lobster Festival will kick off on Saturday at 6 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Masonic Hall followed by a craft fair hosted by the Schoodic Area Chamber of Commerce from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be set up at the town gym, along School Street and throughout locations around town.

At 10 a.m., spectators can enjoy the lobster boat races at Henry Cove. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a demonstration on birch bark canoe building and repair will be held at 23 Harbor Road. Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause truck will serve treats from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. along School Street.

A lobster dinner at the fire station will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a parade at 5:30 p.m.

The festivities will conclude with fireworks.