Island Briefs: Public hearing, final events, housing shortage

Vacation rental public hearing

BAR HARBOR — A public hearing hosted by the Town Council will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building Council Chambers to hear comments on the proposed changes to the municipal code that pertain to vacation rentals and short-term rental registration. Print copies of the proposed amendments can be viewed at the town clerk’s office. For more information, contact the clerk’s office at 288-4098. For more information about short-term rentals, the proposed Chapter 174 and the related proposed land use ordinance amendment, call the Planning Department at 288-3329.

Final weekly walk

BAR HARBOR — The last weekly Ocean Path Walk of the season will be held by Acadia National Park service on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 8 a.m. Walkers will meet at the Gorham Mountain Trailhead parking lot on Park Loop Road. The 2-mile walk on uneven terrain and stone steps along the lower section of Ocean Path is free. Good walking shoes are recommended.

Coffee and conversation

BAR HARBOR — On Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 9:30 a.m., Margot Lee Shetterly, the author of “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race” will be at College of the Atlantic’s David Center for Human Ecology for a presentation for the 2021 Coffee and Conversation series. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. There is an option to join in person or virtually. To register, click here.

Addressing MDI’s housing shortage

BAR HARBOR — There is a serious housing issue facing Mount Desert Island. Many of those who work on the island year-round cannot afford to live there. Island Housing Trust Executive Director Marla O’Byrne, IHT homeowner and board member Kendra Rand and member of the IHT Advisory Partners Council Kyle Shank will be on hand to discuss solutions to this situation at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

Learn what IHT is doing to provide sustainable year-round housing opportunities. The program will include a brief presentation followed by time for questions and discussion.

This is a hybrid program and will be both online via Zoom and in person at the library. If you cannot attend in person, register for the Zoom link at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/housing or email [email protected].

Fuel to cost schools, towns $2.13/gal

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System and the towns they serve are locking into a heating oil price of $2.13 for the coming winter. That was the lowest of three bids; it was submitted by Acadia Fuel.

This past year, the low bid, from No Frills Oil, was $1.99 per gallon. Ten years ago, the schools and towns paid $2.93 a gallon.

Cars and Coffee final events

SEAL COVE — On Aug. 28, the Seal Cove Auto Museum will host one of its last three Cars and Coffee events of the season. The “Born in the USA” event, focusing on American cars, will run from 9 a.m. to noon at 1414 Tremont Road. Admission is free. The dates of the final two Cars and Coffee events are Sept. 4 and Oct. 9.

Grants available to combat social isolation among older Mainers

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Charity Foundation Fund of the Maine Community Foundation is accepting grant proposals from nonprofit organizations that support community-based transportation programs to maintain social connections among older Mainers. Grants of up to $10,000 are available.

Last year’s grantees included Bar Harbor’s Island Connections. The grant money went to help cover fundraising losses and to support free transportation for older people and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island and surrounding islands

The deadline for applications is Sept. 15. For complete guidelines, application and a list of 2020 grants, visit www.mainecf.org.

If you have questions about this fund, contact Lee at (207) 761-2440 or [email protected].

Pets of the week: Meet Precious and Frodo

TRENTON — When people are thinking of adding kittens to their family, they go for outgoing baby ones so shy, older kittens often get overlooked. Precious and Frodo are such a pair of kittens.

This bonded duo has been at the shelter since April. Both are skittish, but they don’t a mean bone in their sweet little bodies. They come from a stray cat colony, so they need time, patience and lots of treats to warm up to a person.

Frodo is 10 months old with a black-gray coat and gorgeous green eyes. His stomach is truly the way to his heart, as he adores wet food. He also loves snuggling with other cats, especially his sister, Precious.

Precious seems about a month or so younger than Frodo, and she owns the role as the baby of the family. She’s black and white with a tiny black nose dotted by a black diamond. Once you earn her trust, she’ll curl up in your lap and ‘make biscuits.’ She has definitely earned her name.

A quiet, patient home would be best for these shy babies. They love other cats and would be fine with a mellow dog that gives them space. They have waited a long time for a forever home and just need a family who will be patient and give them the time they need to settle in.

Make an appointment to meet them today!