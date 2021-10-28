Island Briefs: POTW, meal program, COC annual meeting

Meal program returns

BAR HARBOR — The Home Cooked Healing Program has prepared meals for cancer patients and their families in the Ellsworth area and on Mount Desert Island for several years in partnership with the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

After a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic, this free meal program will begin serving patients again this fall.

Cancer treatments, side effects, surgeries and doctor’s appointments can leave little time and energy for cooking. Home Cooked Healing provides healthy food and a respite from cooking, allowing clients to focus on healing and recovery.

Home cooks give their time and talents to prepare nourishing and appetizing meals at no charge while the patient is undergoing treatment or recovering. Meals are prepared according to individual dietary needs and preferences using organic ingredients whenever possible and following ServSafe guidelines for food preparation. Volunteer drivers deliver the meals to the patients’ homes while maintaining confidentiality.

For more information or to register to receive meals, call 664-0339 or email [email protected]

Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting

BAR HARBOR — On Nov. 8, the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards ceremony virtually at 3 p.m. The meeting will involve an update on the Chamber and the presentation of annual awards. Watch it live for free on the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Baroque concert series continues

BAR HARBOR — The third program in the evening music concert series, presented by The Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s, will take place on Friday, Nov. 5, at 12:15 p.m. at 41 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor. The program is titled “The Orpheus of Amsterdam – In Celebration of Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck,” in observation of the 400th anniversary of the Dutch composer’s death in 1621.

This concert features a recital on the clavichord by Dr. Kevin Birch. Birch will be playing a new clavichord, completed last year, modeled on an instrument described by German composer Michael Praetorious in his music encyclopedia “Syntagma Musicum of 1619.”

Admission is free, but donations in support of the Friends of Music are encouraged. All audience members must wear masks.

Bank sponsoring Sugar and Spice Drive

BAR HARBOR— All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Nov. 13.

First National Bank welcomes donations to your local branches. Valuable donations include cake, cookie, brownie and muffin mix, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder and taco seasoning.

“We knew we wanted our annual drive to make a meaningful impact,” said Sarah Dubay, community engagement officer at First National Bank. “After visiting many of the local food pantries in the communities we serve, the most requested items were spices, an essential item often forgotten, and sweet treats to bring joy, especially during the holiday season.”

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 17 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties.

For more information, call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.

SPCA of Hancock County Pets of the Week: Meet Acht and Funf

TRENTON — Sometimes kittens fly out the shelter doors. Other times, especially with shy, black kittens, they start to grow up in the shelter. That’s the case for Acht and Funf, who are now 6 months old. While all their tabby and calico siblings have been adopted by people willing to socialize them, these two continue to hang out in the kitten room at the SPCA.

Despite being shy and afraid of people, they are quite motivated by food and love treats and playtime. They have been making progress by playing with kids who volunteer to socialize skittish animals.

Acht is the boy and is peppered with little white hairs. Funf is nearly identical to him except she’s a girl with a white diamond on her chest. These two would love a patient home with other cats for them to play with – they are less crazy about dogs.

What their future family needs to know is they’re scared, shy babies that need love and patience to come out of their shells. They’ll return that kindness with sweet and fun personalities.

Make an appointment to meet this pair of cuties today!

Hancock County GOP meeting Nov. 11

ELLSWORTH — The November meeting of the Hancock County Republicans will focus on veterans.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Hancock County Republican headquarters, 225 High St. (Maine Coast Mall).

The commander of the Ellsworth VFW will discuss the outbreak of suicide among veterans and how they can be helped. Rep. Mike Perkins, who spends most of his time working on veterans affairs, will also be speaking.

For more information, email [email protected].