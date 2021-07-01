Island Briefs: Poker run, matching gift campaigns and more

Help provide rides and meals with $16K matching campaign

BAR HARBOR – Celebrate more than 3,600 rides given and 16,000 meals delivered by Island Connections in 2020 by donating to the $16K Provide A Ride Matching Campaign, where three local families will match donations up to $16,000, until July 16.

Island Connections is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides rides to medical appointments, delivers Meals on Wheels meals, and does grocery shopping for people who cannot do it for themselves.

To make a donation, go online to www.islconnections.org; mail a check to Island Connections at 93 Cottage St., Suite 101, Bar Harbor, ME 04609; or stop by the Island Connection offices to drop your donation in the secure donation box there.

History Trust receives 30K challenge pledge

MOUNT DESERT — The History Trust has the chance to raise $30,000 over five months toward Digital Archive improvements if others match a proposed gift.

This pledge has come in the form of a monthly challenge grant. A total of $15,000 is being offered to the Trust over a five-month period, ending after September 2021. One donor has already matched the first $2,500.

A donation to the History Trust, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), supports the work of its 13 member organizations that include historical societies, museums and libraries. These organizations work together to preserve, protect and share the historical collections and archives of local communities.

Individuals or businesses who wish to support the effort may mail donations to The History Trust, P.O. Box 653, Mount Desert, ME 04660 or email [email protected] More information about the trust can be found online at historytrust.org.

Ambulance service PSA

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor–Tremont Ambulance Service is discontinuing the use of the phone number (207) 244-5030. People who have an emergency, need medical assistance or need an ambulance should call 911. Those with questions about billing or services, or who would like to speak to the on-duty crew or have general questions should call (207) 244-3521.

Public service appointments made

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Members of the Board of Selectmen confirmed several appointments for public service positions at their meeting on June 22.

John Larson was reappointed as the town’s code enforcement officer, the licensed plumbing inspector and the E911 addressing officer. Bonnie Norwood and Michael Carroll were reappointed to the Shellfish Commission and Brian Walls to the Harbor Committee. Ben ‘Lee’ Worcester was reappointed to the town’s Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and the Planning Board. Marilyn Lowell was reappointed as town clerk, Matt Caldwell as the town’s assessor and John Izenour to the Board of Appeals.

Motorcycle club hosting poker run fundraiser

TRENTON — Last Chance MC will host its second annual poker run on Saturday, July 17. Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 11.

The route begins at Central Maine Harley in Hermon and ends at the Trenton Harley Davidson on the Bar Harbor Road.

The cost is $20 per bike for three hands. There will be cash prizes for the top three hands. First place is $300.

The event will feature a four-class bike show, raffles, live music and food trucks at the finish in Trenton. Leaving Eden and Nova Rex will perform.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Zoe

TRENTON —Zoe is a long-haired torti cat that has been at the shelter for a few months now. She has very long, luscious whiskers and bright olive-green eyes.

Zoe spent all of her 7 years in one home until her human died. Thankfully, neighbors took notice of poor Zoe and her siblings outside fending for themselves. As soon as the neighbors possibly could, they trapped Zoe and her siblings and sent them straight to the stray holding facility. After having to be moved from facility to facility and from person to person, Zoe finally found her way to us to await her forever home.

Zoe is good with cats but does not like the company of dogs. She likes to cuddle and lay outside in the catio. Zoe would be a great mouser and loves to play with toys on a wand. We are allowing Zoe to be adopted as an indoor-outdoor because of her history of being allowed outdoors.

Make an appointment to meet Zoe.