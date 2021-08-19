Island Briefs: Pie sale, Cranberry jamboree, cello recital, pets of the week

Pie sale

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA of Mount Desert Island will host pie sales on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at 36 Mount Desert Street until Sept. 7. Look for the table outside the YWCA.

Science Café

BAR HARBOR — The topic of the MDI Science Café for Monday, Aug. 23, will be “Behind the Scenes: Axolotl Limb Regeneration,” presented by MDI Biological Laboratory assistant professor, Prayag Murawala, Ph.D.

The first experiment demonstrating the capacity of an axolotl limb to regenerate was conducted almost 250 years ago by Lazzaro Spallanzani in 1768.

Murawala will use axolotl limb regeneration as a case study to explain why the science community remains obsessed with limb regeneration, how much progress has been made and what lies ahead.

Those interested in attending this virtual event are asked to register in advance at mdibl.org/events. Presentation details will be sent the morning of the event.

Jamboree on Little Cranberry

LITTLE CRANBERRY ISLAND — For August’s full moon on Sunday, Aug. 22, Sam Shaw will be hosting the Acadia Climate Solutions Jamboree benefit celebration at the Islesford Arts and Technology Park on Little Cranberry Island.

Proceeds from this event will benefit A Climate to Thrive and the Buckminster Fuller Institute.

The celebration will include climate solution presentations, live music, aerial ballet, dancing and presentations. Events will be held in large, well-ventilated spaces and outdoor gathering areas where attendees can participate fully while remaining outside.

Event admission is free for those who are vaccinated for COVID-19. The Beal & Bunker ferry leaves Northeast Harbor at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and returns at 9:30 p.m.

Cello recital at the Auto Museum

SEAL COVE — On Saturday, Aug. 21, the Seal Cove Auto Museum will be hosting cellist Sebastian Stöger for a recital among the automobile collection at 5 p.m. The pop-up cello recital at 1414 Tremont Road, featuring a rendition of Bach’s Chaconne and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson’s Lamentations, is free of charge. For the health and safety of attendees, the museum is limiting the capacity to 75 people. Guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Committee appointments

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Several people were reappointed to the Historic Cemetery Committee recently, but new members are being sought.

During the Aug. 10 Board of Selectmen meeting, members reappointed Katherine Newman Walton, Patricia M. Pinkham, Joan Terry and Aimee Williams to the committee. Pinkham, who joined the meeting via Zoom, said she was hesitant to be reappointed because she now lives in Tremont and has limited time.

After explaining there are several projects before that committee to address, Pinkham agreed to stay on and help move them forward.

At the same meeting, Jayne Ayres Peabody was appointed as a new member of the town’s Board of Appeals.

Anyone interested in serving on a town committee or board is encouraged to inquire at the town office.

Pets of the Week: Meet Lily and Rocky

TRENTON — Lily and Rocky are bonded sisters that have spent their whole lives together in a home until recently when their dad passed away. They’ve been at the shelter since June and would rather celebrate their 11th birthday at their next home.

Both girls have gorgeous long hair and LOVE to be brushed. They do require a special diet to prevent urinary issues (some will be sent to their new home with them to get their next family started on the right foot). They are tidy kitties that love their spaces kept clean. Ideally, they would prefer to be the only pets of the household.

Lily is an orange and black tortoiseshell that shows a preference toward men but is happy to be adored by anyone who treats her like a lady. Rocky is the more outgoing one of the pair, as this solid black beauty is quick to lavish a friendly face with many kisses and head butts.

Both girls are absolute sweethearts that can quickly win hearts with their big, green eyes. They’re ready to love their next family, so come on by and meet these darlings!