Island Briefs: Pet of the Week, remote meetings, public works budget

Meetings go remote

BAR HARBOR —The Town Council on Tuesday mandated that all boards, committees and task forces that have adopted a report participation policy are to meet in a remote-only format.

A date was not given for when meetings could resume in person, but the move came at the request of Mount Desert Island Hospital CEO Chrissi Maguire, who said the hospital and the regional health care system are experiencing record cases of COVID-19. Maguire said there were 75 positive cases tested at the hospital in December and that 39 cases had been detected through Jan. 16.

Public works budget up 6.5%

MOUNT DESERT — Public Works Director Tony Smith’s proposed budget of $4.01 million for next fiscal year is 6.5 percent more than the current year’s budget for the department. The draft budget for the highway division is $1.98 million. The cost of wastewater operations including the treatment plants in Northeast Harbor, Somesville and Seal Harbor, totals $1.1 million. Solid waste management is budgeted at $684,710.

Public hearing set for Jan. 26

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. at the town office and over Zoom. This event will take public comment regarding the 911 Addressing Ordinance and proposed zone change for tax map 4, lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, from General Development Zone to Commercial Fishery/Maritime Activity Zone. A copy of the 911 Ordinance and map of the proposed zone change are available at the town office or by calling the code enforcement officer on Monday or Friday at (207) 244-7915. The agenda will be available on the town website at www.southwestharbormaine.org.

Town to hire land use planner

TREMONT — To address the town’s campground land use ordinances, Select Board members voted to authorize the town manager to research the hiring of a land use planner and associated costs. The Planning Board made a motion at its Dec. 14 meeting to request the Select Board retain a planner or land use attorney to help go through the process of campground issues as it relates to zoning.

SPCA holds spay/neuter clinic

TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County in Trenton is holding its next three-day reduced cost spay/neuter clinic at the Ellsworth Elks Lodge No. 2743, located at 317 High St. in Ellsworth, on Jan. 27-29. This clinic is for cats, large mixed breed dogs and pit bull mixes.

Email [email protected] to receive a voucher application.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Oreo

TRENTON — Big greetings from Oreo, a mastiff mix who is probably done growing now that he is 11 months old. He’s already 100 pounds and has no clue how powerful and huge he is, so he is looking for a human willing to commit to training him – bonus points if his future person already has experience with mastiff breeds.

Oreo can be as sweet as the cookie he is named after. He loves winter and snow, but he can be stubborn when it comes to doing something he isn’t interested in, such as coming back indoors. He is being checked again by a vet after testing positive for Lyme disease.

Chew toys are his favorite, though he also loves tearing a good stuffie apart.

Oreo is simply a big baby who cannot wait to have a human of his own to protect and love.

Make an appointment to meet Oreo today!

Grohoski to host virtual Conversation with Constituents

AUGUSTA — Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will host her first virtual Conversation with Constituents event of the new year on Jan. 25 from 5-6 p.m.

This monthly event is an opportunity for Ellsworth and Trenton community members to share ideas, ask questions and learn more about Maine’s legislative process. Community members are welcome to join for some or all of the event.

Attendees can access the event via Zoom at tinyurl.com/grohoskiconvo. If videoconferencing is a challenge, calling in by phone is also an option. Contact Rep. Grohoski at (207)358-8333 for more information.

To provide specific questions or topics ahead of the event, or to schedule a private conversation, email [email protected] or call (207) 358-8333.