Island Briefs: Pet of the Week, Island Connections event, Hancock Dems presentation

Island Connections holds pop-up event July 14

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections will be holding a pop-up event on Thursday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at OpenTable MDI located at 116 Cottage St.

“This is the first in a series of pop-up events Island Connections will host around the island so folks can come and learn what we do and how to get involved,” Island Connections Executive Director Sharon Linscott said.

Island Connections has been providing free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island for 25 years. In addition to driving neighbors to medical appointments, Island Connections’ volunteer drivers help neighbors obtain groceries and deliver food for Meals on Wheels and the Food Access Project.

“Our services allow people to live more independently and stay in their homes longer than they would be able to otherwise,” Linscott said.

For more information, call (207) 288-4457 or email [email protected].

Hancock Dems presentation

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee will be presenting a program on Zoom called Getting out the Rural Vote in 2022 on Thursday, July 21.

Speakers will be Maine State Senator Chloe Maxmin and Just forME for JustUS program manager Laura Bither. Bither’s organization is working to increase civic engagement and climate justice with rural youth, particularly in Hancock, Washington and Penobscot counties.

Register online at www.hancockdems.org by noon on July 20.

Board of Appeals opening

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Board of Appeals is seeking a board member to serve a 3-year term that will start in July. Reach out to the Southwest Harbor town clerk for more information by calling (207) 244-5404 or stopping by in person at the town office.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Cindy Lou

TRENTON — If you’re looking for the perfect girl to keep you company, look no further than Cindy Lou!

This good girl is about 4 years old and has experience as a certified emotional support animal for her previous owner. She’s a gorgeous black-and-white Staffie and Terrier mix with a petite frame and plenty of energy but equal amounts of love.

If this girl got along better with other animals, she would have been snatched up instantly! As it is, she wants to be an only fur baby, but she does get along well with humans of all ages. She is still learning some leash manners but is usually a good girl for walks and is extremely treat motivated, so she is highly trainable.

Cindy Lou loves spending time outdoors with people and would love for someone to come by and adopt her soon. Make an appointment to meet this sweet girl today!

Woodlawn Museum throws groundbreaking celebration

ELLSWORTH — Construction crews at Woodlawn Museum have been hard at work since early June building a community barn. The foundation is likely to be poured mid-July.

The museum wants to celebrate. The first 100 people who respond to the invitation by calling (207) 667-8671 or emailing [email protected] are welcome to the museum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, to hear from Woodlawn Museum Board President Todd Little-Siebold as well as the architect, construction supervisor and museum Executive Director Kathy Young as they share what is being created and why.

With the barn, Woodlawn will be able to offer year-round program space for educational outreach as well as storage of archives and museum items. Woodlawn will also be able to rent spaces for events, weddings and programs from late 2023.

Bus transportation to the event will be available from the Ellsworth Elementary Middle School starting at 5 p.m.