Island Briefs: Park jobs, candy donations, free tulip kits

Park advertising seasonal jobs

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park has begun advertising seasonal jobs for the 2022 season. For example, those interested in working at the Ocean Drive or Cadillac Mountain entrance stations, at one of the campgrounds or at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center as a “fee clerk and technician” will be able to apply when the positions are posted around Oct. 18. To see what jobs are available and to learn how to apply, go to usajobs.gov/Help/get-started. Seasonal employees typically are hired for up to six months for many types of positions in Acadia.

MDI Science Café program Oct. 18

BAR HARBOR — The topic “The Warming Sea” will be presented by Kate Dickerson and Lucas Richman in an online MDI Science Cafe program on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. The program is being sponsored by the MDI Biological Laboratory.

Maine Science Festival Founder and Director Kate Dickerson and Grammy Award-winning composer and Bangor Symphony Orchestra Music Director Lucas Richman will discuss their project “The Warming Sea.” Commissioned by the Maine Science Festival, “The Warming Sea” is a symphonic exploration of hope in the face of climate change.

A vital part of this project were the interviews between Richman and those who have direct knowledge of climate change in the Gulf of Maine. Richman met with scientists and experts in the summer and fall of 2019, as well as middle school students throughout the state. These interviews and conversations provided the foundation for “The Warming Sea.” Dickerson and Richman will talk about how the project came to be, what it was like to work together, and what they hope the future of the project brings. “The Warming Sea” will have its world premiere on March 19, 2022.

For more information, visit www.mdibl.org/events.

Comprehensive planning

BAR HARBOR — Town officials are looking for residents to serve on a committee to help shape the new comprehensive plan.

Applications can be found on the town website. They should be returned to the town clerk by Nov. 3. The Appointments Committee will contact candidates for interviews and make recommendations to the Town Council at its Nov. 16 meeting.

Meetings of the comprehensive planning committee will generally take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

Halloween candy donations

BAR HARBOR — To help offset the cost of candy for those trick-or-treating on Ledgelawn Avenue, the community is asked to help defray the cost of candy needed to serve the crowds. To collect candy donations, a box has been placed at Hannaford’s until Oct. 26. Ledgelawn Avenue residents who want to participate in handing out candy and need some of the donated candy can contact Marie Curcio Yarborough through Facebook.

Public hearing

BAR HARBOR — A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. by the Bar Harbor Town Council in the Municipal Building Council Chambers to hear comments on amending Chapter 31 of the Bar Harbor Town Code to increase the number of members of the Planning Board. The complete ordinance amendment can be viewed at www.barharbormaine.gov and a paper copy is available at the Town Clerk’s Office.

Free tulip kits

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth’s Yellow Tulip Project Committee invites community members to “smash the stigma” around mental illness by planting yellow tulips this fall.

Free tulip kits will include tulip bulbs and planting instructions. The kits will be available to pick up at the following locations in Ellsworth Oct. 12-19: Community Health and Counseling Services, Ellsworth Adult Education, Ellsworth City Hall, Ellsworth Public Library, Healthy Acadia (Church Street Location), Machias Savings Bank and the UMA Ellsworth Center.

For more information about the tulip-planting program, visit https://theyellowtulipproject.org or email Ann Sargent at [email protected].

SPCA Pet of the Week – Meet Blackie

TRENTON — Sometimes animal rescue makes your heart break, like when Blackie’s humans lost their home and made the incredibly hard choice of bringing their baby boy to the SPCA so he could have comforts still.

Blackie is estimated to be 20 years old and is as dark as a moonless night with gorgeous green jade orbs for eyes. His pupils are almost always dilated, making him look like an owl cat. Overall, Blackie is in great health for his age, especially since he has started treatment for hyperthyroidism.

Dogs, cats and kids don’t seem to faze him much. The quickest way to his heart is through catnip. But one thing to know is that Blackie has quite a presence; he doesn’t just meow – he shrieks. You might mistake him for an angry cat until you realize he’s just saying hello.

Blackie is one cool cat that would love to chill at someone’s house and add some unique character.

Make an appointment to meet Blackie today!