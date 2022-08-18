Island Briefs: Pancake breakfast, public hearings, weatherization program

Pancake breakfast

TRENTON — The Trenton Volunteer Fire Department Blueberry Pancake Breakfast will take place 6-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

This breakfast, which the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department has hosted annually for 30 years, will consist of pancakes, blueberry pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, juice and coffee.

The cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children. Children under 5 eat for free.

Public hearings

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board will hold two public hearings this month for the upcoming Main Street sidewalk, drainage, water and sewer improvements project.

A 6 p.m. public hearing will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Southwest Harbor Fire Department. The second public hearing will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Town Office.

These public hearings are to prepare residents for the special town meeting regarding the project at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Southwest Harbor Fire Department.

Application hearings

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Southwest Harbor Town Office and via Zoom to take public comment on several applications, including Linda Higgins’ antique shop and apartment, Holly Masterson’s and David Horner’s Golf of Maine and MDI Lobster’s amended site plan.

Committee liaisons

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At last week’s meeting, the Select Board discussed and chose liaisons for participation on some of its standing committees.

Carolyn Ball will sit on the Comprehensive Committee Update Task Force, George Jellison on the Shellfish Committee, Natasha Johnson on the Conservation Commission and Jim Vallette on the Harbor Committee and Warrant Committee. The Planning Board and Historic Cemetery Committee will not have Select Board representation.

MOU update

TREMONT — The Tremont Select Board discussed a new memorandum of understanding with the Tremont School Department regarding the school’s lease of the Community Building.

The current lease ends Sept. 30, and the town manager has drafted a new memorandum to renew this lease for the next five years, set to expire in 2027. The new memorandum has the same terms as the current lease, with one change being that the town manager will now set standards for the use of the gymnasium instead of the recreation department, which no longer exists.

The board voted to accept the new memorandum and to authorize the town manager to sign it.

Weatherization program

TREMONT — Tremont Select Board member Kevin Buck suggested to the board that they should discuss using some of their American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding to start a home weatherization program.

This would allow residents to apply to a program sponsored by the town to help weatherize their homes to improve efficiency by insulating houses, repairing or replacing windows, and fixing air leaks. This weatherization would save people money on energy and heat costs during the winter, and the board felt that it would be a good use of ARPA funding.

The town of Auburn has a similar program that the Select Board and town manager have studied. The board moved to authorize the town manager to draft potential guidelines and an application for the program.

“We’ve got this money with no particular place to go, and Efficiency Maine’s got some money matching. I know there’s a lot of people in town that could really benefit from this,” said Buck.

Town office digital sign

TREMONT — The Tremont Select Board moved to purchase a digital sign and message board for the town office.

The town manager inquired about the cost with some local digital sign companies to get an estimate. Northern Signs of Waterville, which built and installed the digital sign for Tremont Consolidated School, gave a quote of $19,800.

It would take 20 weeks for the sign to be ready. The sign would be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Winston

TRENTON — Muscular, athletic, dark and handsome, Winston is the sort of pup one dreams about. He has a sleek and shiny black coat and big brown puppy eyes, and you can tell this boy loves to exercise because he is pure muscle.

Winston is also a gentle boy who loves humans and other dogs. While he loves swimming, he’s not fond of camping or being stuck in an RV for long periods of time, and he would rather spend his time romping around the yard or sniffing out exciting new scents.

Winston is a 3-year-old black lab with a bit of hound in him, judging by the way his nose is always to the ground. He isn’t great on a leash but has amazing rebound and always comes back when called. He is already crate trained.

Winston would be best suited for a family with a lot of love and energy to share who would love to take him out swimming or exploring. We don’t expect a happy, friendly dog like Winston to last long at the SPCA, so get your application in quickly!

Make an appointment to meet Winston today!