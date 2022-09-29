Island Briefs: Pajama Sale & Bed Races, SWH Select Board seats, candidate forum

Pajama sale, bed races

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual Early Bird Pajama Sale and 13th annual Bed Races will take place in town on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The festivities begin at 6 a.m. with the holiday shopping kickoff. Wear pajamas and save more. The bed races, which begin at 10 a.m., will start and finish in front of the Criterion Theatre on Cottage Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the event.

Businesses wishing to participate, as well as racers who would like to enter a team, need to register by Nov. 10. Sale participant forms can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2p9ee3ed and racing registration forms can be found at https://tinyurl.com/59j2ucth.

Three seek open Select Board seat

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Luke Damon, Charlotte Gill and Michael Magnani are vying for the remainder of the seat on the Select Board left vacant by Dan Norwood when he resigned.

The town will hold a special election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, alongside the state general election, to fill the seat, which expires in 2024.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters may request an absentee ballot up until 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.

Candidate forum

BAR HARBOR — Stephen Coston and incumbent Rep. Lynne Williams, candidates for Maine’s House District 14, will participate in an online forum hosted by the League of Women Voters and the Mount Desert Islander on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and will be moderated by Islander Managing Editor Faith DeAmbrose.

To participate in the Q&A portion of the event, register for the webinar at www.lwvme.org/Events. The forum will also live stream on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LWVME.

Comprehensive plan workshop

TREMONT — Residents are being asked for input in determining the town’s future at a Visioning Open House from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, in the meeting room of the Tremont Town Office.

Hosted by the town’s Comprehensive Plan Task Force, this is the first of several planned workshops to get public comment into updating the town’s comprehensive plan. Participants need not attend for the full three hours. Task force members and planners from Northstar Planning will be on hand to answer questions and to take comments.

The current comprehensive plan for Tremont was adopted in 2011. The Maine State Planning Office recommends updating plans every 10 years. Goals identified in comprehensive plans form the basis of decisions by town officials and changes to land use ordinances.

WWII ceremony

BAR HARBOR — George Edwin Kirk American Legion Post No. 25 is holding a World War II award presentation ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 70 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor with guest speaker Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows.

Those being honored at the ceremony include Robert Broussard, Jay Sutter and Granville Walls.

Community workshops

MOUNT DESERT — Community planning workshops to cover topics such as housing, population, natural resources and zoning are being held in October and November.

The first one takes place from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Seal Harbor Fire Station meeting room at 5 Jordon Pond Road. The second will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Otter Creek Hall, 82 Otter Creek Drive and the third will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Somesville Union Meeting House UCC, 1135 Main St.

For more information, call (207) 244-1161, ext. 102.

Tenant rep reappointed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — On Sept. 13, the Select Board received a request from Mount Desert Island and Ellsworth Housing Authorities Executive Director Duane Bartlett for the reappointment of Thomas Mooreside to the Southwest Harbor Housing Authority Board for another four-year term as tenant representative.

The board moved to appoint Mooreside as a tenant representative for a term effective until Sept. 14, 2026.

Members appointed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — At the Sept. 13 Select Board meeting, a request made by the town manager to appoint Kristin Hutchins and Ann Judd as nonvoting Conservation Commission associate members was presented to the board.

With no discussion, the board voted to appoint Hutchins and Judd to the positions with a remainder of a three-year term effective until June 30, 2025.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Junebug

TRENTON — Junebug is a sweet but shy little torbie cat. She was rescued as a young mom after being abandoned with her cat friends. Her kittens were born in the shelter and sent to foster shortly after.

Junebug never came around socially while in foster care, but when she came back and joined a community room, she started coming out more. Junebug enjoys the company of other cats and needs to be adopted either with one of her friends from the shelter or to a multi-cat household. With time and patience, Junebug may come around to being happy in a home setting.

At not even a year old, poor Junebug has been through so much. She is quite a stunning cat with brown, white and orange marbling meeting faint tiger stripes. Junebug would thrive in a quiet home – could that be with you?