Island Briefs: Nomination papers, Ukraine support, summer camp registration

Nomination papers available now

BAR HARBOR — Nomination papers for the June 14 town election are now available in the town clerk’s office. Candidates for office must get signatures from at least 25 registered Bar Harbor voters.

Voters will choose two Town Council members, two Superintending School Committee members, five Warrant Committee members and one member of the high school Board of Trustees.

Incumbents with terms expiring this June include council members Jeff Dobbs and Matthew Hochman and school committee members Lilea Simis and Patrick Skeate. Warrant Committee members with expiring terms are Julie Berberian, Louise Lopez, Robert Chaplin, Cara Ryan and Jeff Young. Robert Webber is the high school trustee with an expiring term.

Completed nomination petitions must be filed with the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15. Call 288-4098 with any questions.

Stand with Ukraine on March 13

BAR HARBOR — Gary Allen is inviting everyone to be a part of a moment of support and solidarity for the people of Ukraine on Sunday, March 13, on the sand bar in Bar Harbor (walk down Bridge Street). According to the event’s Facebook page, participants will “form a giant, human-powered Ukrainian flag while standing together in unity,” and are encouraged to dress primarily in blue or in yellow. A group photograph is planned for 2 p.m. Leashed pets are welcome. For more information, go online to www.facebook.com/events/440966254491117.

Summer camp registration opens

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Registration for Camp Beech Cliff summer camp is now open, with early registration through March 13.

This early registration period is intended to give families a chance to select the weeks they hope to get and rank them by priority. Signups will be shut down on March 13 for a few days while early registrations are processed.

Registration will continue after March 13, but availability may be limited.

After receiving a grant this year, Camp Beech Cliff will offer a discounted rate to full-time Hancock County residents, and campership funds are available.

To register, go online to www.campbeechcliff.org. For more information, call (207) 244-0365.

GOP caucus meeting March 12

SWAN’S ISLAND — Swan’s Island Republicans will be holding a biennial caucus on March 12 at the town office on Harbor Road on Swan’s Island at 7 p.m.

The purpose of the caucus is to elect delegates and alternatives to the Maine State Republican Convention, elect members to the Hancock County Republican Committee and organize for the upcoming elections.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Puffalump

TRENTON – Puffalump is a gorgeous, long-haired cat with the perfect amount of fluffy black fur and jelly belly. She’s about 5 years old and was found as a stray who was not claimed before being transferred to our shelter.

Her Royal Floofiness loves to nap and hang out at the front desk, typically behind the monitor, so she can ensure staff are processing adoptions correctly. Since she hasn’t been adopted yet, she is sure we are not doing a good job!

She tolerates other cats and dogs and generally is unfazed by them as long as they let her nap in peace. She would prefer a house with older children since young ones aren’t always conducive to the perfect sleeping experience.

If you want an easy cat with a pinch of spice who can blend into nearly any home, you should come meet Puffalump!

Governor to address local Democrats

ELLSWORTH — On Thursday, March 17, at 7 p.m., Governor Janet Mills will be speaking about her accomplishments during her first term at the monthly Hancock County Democratic Committee meeting.

This event will be held via Zoom. Registration for this meeting through the www.hancockdems.org website is required. Register on or before noon on Wednesday, March 16. This Zoom meeting is open to the general public as well as Hancock County Democrats.

Plant sale underway

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual plant sale is underway.

Bare-root native plants are being offered. Native plants are hardy and co-adapted with wildlife. Bare-root seedlings are more economical than potted plants and are often more successful for novices. The expected delivery date is in May.

For more information, visit www.hancockcountyswcd.org, email [email protected] or call 667-8663.

Free vascular screenings

ELLSWORTH — Bucksport Regional Health Center will be offering free a vascular screening in the Ellsworth location, Coastal Health Center, 37

Commerce Park, Tuesday, March 15, 4:20-6 p.m. Dr. Stephen Nightingale, BRHC physician, internist and expert in vascular conditions, will be conducting the screenings.

Anyone suffering from painful varicose veins, leg swelling, venous leg ulcers, chronic leg fatigue, leg heaviness and discomfort is encouraged to attend. Appointments are required and may be scheduled by calling 667-5064.

Bucksport Regional Health Center has offices in Bucksport and Ellsworth and provides medical, dental (Bucksport only), treatment of venous conditions (Ellsworth only) and behavioral health services to everyone, including the uninsured and underinsured, regardless of their ability to pay. BRHC has served the community for more than 45 years and is always accepting new patients.

Visit www.bucksportrhc.org to learn more.

Chili cookoff to fund ATV trail maintenance

HANCOCK — Acadia Area ATV’ers invites the public to its chili cookoff fundraiser on Saturday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its clubhouse at 3 Wyman Road in Hanock.

For a $10 fee, chili chefs may enter their masterpieces, with three lucky winners leaving the competition with a commemorative wooden spoon. Chili lovers can come and sample chili for $5 and vote for their favorite entry.

Money raised will help Acadia Area ATV’ers maintain over 100 miles of trails that allow ATVs to travel from Ellsworth to Machias, Lincoln, Lubec, Presque Isle and many places in between.

In 2021, the club was responsible for replacing bridges and repairing several miles of trails, at a price tag of $40,000.

The money raised will also allow the club to offer free ATV safety classes to the public where those ages 10 and up learn basic ATV operations.

For more information, visit Acadia Area ATV’ers Facebook page or email [email protected]