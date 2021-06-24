Island Briefs: Missing paintings, wood rounds, luminaria presale and more

Paintings go missing

ACADIA NAT’L PARK – Park rangers announced Tuesday that they are looking for information regarding two large oil paintings that were reported stolen from the Schoodic Woods Campground.

The paintings were last seen drying on a picnic table in the B Loop of the campground at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

Anyone with information about the paintings can contact park dispatch at 288-8791 or submit a tip anonymously at www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm.

Park offers wood rounds

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The park is once again offering people within 50 miles of Bar Harbor the opportunity to collect wood rounds and tree lengths that will be piled in a designated area. Permits costing $25 will be issued to about 10 households to collect a maximum of two cords. To be considered for a permit, send an email to [email protected] between June 28 and July 6. Those selected to collect the wood will be notified via email by July 8. No wood may be collected anywhere in the park without a permit. The wood rounds that are being offered now were created when trees were cut during the winter to open scenic vistas along roads.

Luminaria presale

BAR HARBOR — YWCA MDI will hold a luminaria bag presales event on Sunday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Island Arts Association Craft Sale taking place in the parking lot of the MDI YMCA. The suggested donation for a bag is $10.

The 20th Annual Carol Dyer Memorial Luminaria Evening for honoring loved ones who are struggling with, or who have passed away from, cancer will take place on the Bar Harbor Village Green Saturday, Aug. 14, from 7-9:30 p.m. (rain date Saturday, Aug. 21, at the same time).

Fourth festivities a go

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Fireworks for the Fourth of July will be going off in both Southwest Harbor and Bar Harbor this year.

The annual Fourth of July parade in Bar Harbor will also take place at 11 a.m. that day, with a few other events taking place around town. A scavenger hunt for lobsters throughout Bar Harbor is being organized by the YMCA and kicks off on June 28.

Fireworks in Southwest Harbor will be shot off from a barge in the Great Harbor on July 4. A full schedule of events will be in next week’s edition of the Islander.

Seafood buyers permit price raised

MOUNT DESERT — On the recommendation of the Harbor Committee, the Board of Selectmen voted Monday to raise the price of the Seafood Buyers Permit from $1,000 to $5,000 per year, effective next year. Harbormaster John Lemoine said this increase would bring Mount Desert’s price in line with that of other harbors in the area. Seafood buyers make their purchases at the town’s docks and then sell the seafood to restaurants and stores.

Island Connections receives Valentine Award

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On June 6, Island Connections Executive Director Doreen Willet was presented with Seaside UCC’s second annual Valentine Award at a morning service at Abby Chapel.

The Valentine Award was created in 2019 in recognition of a bequest to the congregation from Seal Harbor’s Valentine family. Each year, Seaside designates an outreach partner to receive the award and a $1,000 unrestricted contribution in recognition of their work and support for their nonprofit mission.

Island Connections began in the mid-1990s in response to an identified need in the Mount Desert Island community when health care agency professionals noticed that seniors and disabled neighbors in the community missed doctor appointments, had difficulty replenishing their food at home and rarely got out of their homes to socialize with others.

To learn more about Seaside UCC or to nominate a 2022 award recipient, contact Lee Maldonado at 276-5521.

Officials appointed

TREMONT — During their meeting on Monday, selectmen filled several seats on volunteer boards for the town.

Carey Donovan was reappointed to serve on the Acadia Disposal District and David ‘Jed’ Campbell was appointed as the alternate on the Board of Appeals. Selectmen opted to leave one seat on that board open and advertise for a candidate.

Josh Lawson and Steve ‘Spiff’ Carter were reappointed to the Harbor Committee. Frances Martin was reappointed to the Housing Authority Committee.

Selectmen accepted Michael Hays’s resignation from the Bass Harbor Memorial Library’s Board of Trustees. They then reappointed Kathie Pratt to the board and appointed Martha Donovan as a new member. There are two seats on that board still open.

Brett Witham was reappointed to his seat on the Planning Board and Beth Gott was appointed as a new member to that board.

What was previously the town’s Solar Task Force is now the Sustainability Committee. Members of the Solar Task Force whose terms were expiring this year have been appointed to the Sustainability Committee and they include Kevin Buck, Lawson Wulsin, Rick Smith, Elaine Eaton and Margery Buck.

Cape Air launches summer schedule

TRENTON – Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport Manager Leroy Muise said that Cape Air has launched its new summer schedule effective June 16.

“They will be operating eight round trips per day to Boston,” said Muise. Ticket sales are doing well but there are seats available.

Travelers can park their vehicles for free in the airport parking lot for up to 60 days.

Cape Air was founded in 1989, and the first flight was between Boston and Provincetown.

The company operates a fleet of 88 Cessna 402s, four Britten-Norman Islanders and a Tecnam P2012 Traveller.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Flower

TRENTON – Flower is a 3-year-old short-haired orange and black torti cat who is super sweet. When Flower first came to us, she had a litter of kittens. After being in foster with her babies, she got adopted as a young mom, but she unfortunately had to come back to the shelter.

While Flower enjoys being petted and cuddled, she is also active and likes to explore. She likes to play with small mice toys and toys on a wand. She loves dogs but would like all the feline love to be focused on her.

Flower can be a little timid at first, but then loves all the snuggles in the world. Her little fur boots on her feet give her a cute look. All around, she is a love bug sweetie pie that would want nothing more than to chill out watching Netflix with a nice blanket bed on your lap.

Make an appointment to meet Flower today!