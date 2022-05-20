Island Briefs: Memorial Day parade, traffic ordinance change, fire pond improvements

Memorial Day parade

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor American Legion Post 103 will be sponsoring a Memorial Day Parade on May 30 at 10:30 a.m.

The parade will start at Mount Desert Elementary School and proceed down Main Street ending at the Joseph T. Musetti Memorial Park at the marina where a ceremony will be held.

Licenses, permits approved

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board on April 26 voted to issue a new on-premise restaurant liquor license for Cafe Drydock and a renewal for MDI Lobster Pound & BBQ. The Select Board also approved Café Drydock owner Carisa Goodell’s request for a new special amusement permit. On May 10, the Select Board issued a liquor license and special amusement permit for The Claremont Hotel.

Town position appointments

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — During May 10 and 16 meetings, the Select Board appointed people to several town positions.

John Larson is now code enforcement officer, plumbing inspector and health officer effective and will serve a one-year term. Matt Caldwell was appointed town assessor for a one-year term. James Colquhoun is now a member of the Shellfish Conservation Commission for a three-year term. Katharine N. Walton, Joan Terry, Aimee Williams, Julie Fernald and David Scull were appointed as Historic Cemetery Committee members for one-year terms. Nicholas Madeira, Donald Sullivan and Ronald Weiner are members of the Harbor Committee for three-year terms. Ellen Scull, Francine Mayhew Eleanor Park and Ann Ratcliff were appointed as Conservation Committee members for three-year terms. Terese Powers and Elena Scotti were made nonvoting Conservation Committee members for three-year terms. Oliver Curry was appointed as Shellfish Warden for a one-year term. Adam Babbitt is now the deputy registrar for the remainder of a two-year term effective until Dec. 31, 2023. Theodore Fletcher was appointed as a Board of Appeals member for a three-year term.

Juneteenth holiday

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board moved to confirm the town of Southwest Harbor to follow the state’s holiday schedule for full-time employees, that includes taking Monday, June 20, off in observance of Juneteenth (June 19), which Maine has declared a state holiday.

Traffic, parking ordinance change

TREMONT — A public hearing was held on April 19 to hear comments on proposed amendments to the town’s Traffic and Parking Ordinance. Town Manager Jesse Dunbar explained that the change requiring permits for parking on the northwest corner of Harbor Drive and McMullen Avenue, known as the Reed’s Store Lot, would be enforced by the Hancock County Sheriff. After the hearing, board members voted to adopt the ordinance.

Wharf Garage lease renewal

TREMONT — The Select board voted on April 19 to authorize Town Manager Jesse Dunbar to renew the lease between the town of Tremont and D&R Bait for the Wharf Garage located at 11 Rice Road in Bernard at the same terms as the current lease of $1,000 per month.

Marsh Road fire pond improvements

TREMONT — Following a request from Tremont Fire Department Chief Keith Higgins, a motion was passed at the Select Board meeting on May 2 to authorize the fire department to make improvements to the fire pond located on town land identified as 53 Marsh Road, pending all applicable state and local approvals.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Dozer

TRENTON— Dozer, a dapper brindle pittie/boxer mix with a white chest, has been wondering how it is he has spent five months at the shelter so far.

This 3 1/2-year-old goofball had been wandering the streets for a long time before he was caught and brought to safety at the shelter, so he’s still learning a lot of things he missed out on. He has been learning good manners at the shelter, and we think with continued training he can learn to control or overcome his mild resource guarding issues.

Dozer is a lovebug who enjoys attention from humans and likes to romp with other dogs. He’s been nonreactive to cats that he’s met. Usually, Dozer is just looking to make a new friend. The only reason he isn’t recommended for homes with small children is because he is protective of his food and toys.

Dozer would love to go home and learn what it means to be part of a family of his own. Make an appointment to meet him today!