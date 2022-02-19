Island Briefs: MDI Hospital donation, COVID leave, marijuana petition

MDI Hospital receives $10K donation

BAR HARBOR — Machias Savings Bank recently made an unrestricted donation of $10,000 to Mount Desert Island Hospital.

“MDI Hospital is so grateful for Machias Savings Bank’s generous support of our new Workforce Recruitment and Retention Program. This important contribution will help create new opportunities for career development and training and provide incentives to bring vital healthcare clinicians and staff to our community,” said MDI Hospital President/CEO Chrissi Maguire.

COVID-19 leave reinstated

BAR HARBOR —All full-time firefighters in town who are fully vaccinated and boosted will be given up to 240 hours of paid COVID-19 leave. This leave can be used by employees who have to quarantine, waiting for test results, have tested positive for the virus, or have a family member who has tested positive.

The Bar Harbor Professional Firefighters Union (local No. 4666) lobbied for the reinstatement citing that firefighters are providing many services to the community that put them in harm’s way as far as the virus is concerned.

“The full-time employees of the Bar Harbor Fire Department continued uninterrupted in providing prehospital emergency medical care to the citizens of Bar Harbor, including those with known and unknown COVID infections,” said John Sanders, president of the local firefighter’s union in a memo to the Town Council.

Speaking to the council last month, Fire Chief Matt Bartlett said department members had access to such paid leave until the state’s civil emergency ended.

Bartlett said that 240 hours is the equivalent of ten 24-hour shifts, which is a typical shift for firefighters.

Council members unanimously approved the leave, which will be available until July 1, and then revisited at that time.

Marijuana petition goes to voters

BAR HARBOR — After a public hearing and two weeks of deliberation, the Town Council voted on Tuesday to send a citizen’s petition regarding adult-use marijuana sales in town to the voters at town meeting in June. The council said it had many concerns about the petition, but since all the rules and regulations were followed by petitioners, it needed to be advanced to town meeting for a vote. Chief among the concerns is whether additional land use regulations need to accompany the licensing of such stores. The council says it is a two-step process, but the petitioners disagree and say that a marijuana store is a retail establishment and therefore would be permitted wherever retail establishments are allowed.

CORRECTION

A story in last week’s Islander said John Lennon, currently assistant fire chief in Bar Harbor, would become deputy fire chief for both Bar Harbor and Mount Desert. Bar Harbor Town Manager Kevin Sutherland said in an email to the Islander, “The Bar Harbor Town Council…has not yet approved a budget for this shared position. In addition, the person named in the article is not a guarantee – as it would be a publicly posted position and anyone meeting our qualifications would be encouraged to apply.”

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Uno

TRENTON — Uno is in search of a special someone to call his own. He’s a gorgeous 6-year-old Siamese-tabby mix and a whopping 15 pounds, so he is a lot of cat to love.

Uno is an extremely sensitive cat. Some people mistake this as aggression or as him being a mean cat, but he’s shown to us that when we use positive reinforcement and give him the resources he needs, he is a loving kitty with a loud purr who adores butting his head against his friends.

Uno needs humans who are adept at reading a cat’s body language and who can understand the emotional needs of a cat and how behavioral concerns are often a sign of a need not being met.

Uno needs to be an only cat and would do best with adults or older children who have been raised around cats. He would love to be someone’s work-from-home friend or mutual support system. Uno loves the people who take time to get to know the real him.

Make an appointment to meet Uno today!