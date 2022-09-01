Island Briefs: Matching gift challenge, board vacancies, community celebration

Matching gift challenge

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service has received a $10,000 donation to go toward the purchase of a new ambulance.

The anonymous donor has pledged to match contributions from other community members through Oct. 31, up to an additional $10,000.

The ambulance service is looking to raise $250,000 for the new rescue vehicle.

Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 437, Southwest Harbor, ME, 04679.

SWH-Tremont Ambulance Service is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Board vacancies

BAR HARBOR — The town’s Design Review Board has several existing and anticipated vacancies. The board needs new members to continue to have a quorum to review applications.

Under rubrics set out in the town’s land use ordinance, the Design Review Board considers applications for a Certificate of Appropriateness required for construction of, or changes to, the exterior of nonresidential buildings, signs and other structures located within a certain portion of the town (the Design Review Overlay District).

Anyone interested in serving may complete an Application to Serve on Boards and Committees, which are online at www.barharbormaine.gov under Latest News.

Applications are due to the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Sept. 19 for October appointments. Contact Assistant Planner Steve Fuller at (207) 288-3329 with questions about the board, and Town Clerk Liz Graves at (207) 288-4098 with questions about the application and appointment process.

Town office holiday closures

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Southwest Harbor Town Office will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, for Labor Day and will reopen 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Tremont Town Office will also be closed on Labor Day and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

New committees

TREMONT — The town is looking for volunteers for the newly created Tremont Broadband Committee and Tremont 175th Committee (to plan Tremont’s 175th celebration in 2023). Both committees need five members each.

Those interested in volunteering can visit the Tremont Town Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., call (207) 244-7204 or go online to www.tremont.maine.gov for an application.

Applications may be submitted in person, via email to [email protected] or by mail to P.O. Box 159, Bernard, ME, 04612.

Task force

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A new Solid Waste Reduction Task Force is looking for members.

The task force, formed in summer of 2022, aims to reduce the amount and cost of waste disposal in Southwest Harbor.

For more information or to become a member, visit the Southwest Harbor Town Office during office hours or call (207) 244-5404.

Community celebration

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital’s 125th Anniversary Community Celebration will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Club.

The event will include a cash bar, passed hors d’oeuvres and the hospital auxiliary’s silent auction and raffle.

For more information, email [email protected].

Handicap parking

BAR HARBOR — Town Manager Kevin Sutherland has received several questions about handicap parking guidelines.

To clarify, a person with a valid disabled parking permit may park in any metered space free of charge. In addition, holders may park a maximum of twice the time limit allowed to nondisabled drivers.

Dog park

BAR HARBOR — According to a recommendation from the Parks and Rec Committee, the Town Council has agreed to set up and serve as fiduciary over an account accepting private funds for a new dog park.

The donations will go towards design and construction of the facility on town property.

Once the park is complete, the town will have responsibility for maintenance.

Meet the candidates

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee will be hearing from Nov. 8 candidates for various local and state elections at its meeting Sept. 15 via Zoom. Attend to learn who these candidates are and what skills they will bring to the various offices.

The Zoom meeting starts at 7 p.m. Register at www.hancockdems.org no later than noon Wednesday, Sept. 14.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Jewels

TRENTON — Jewels is an 8-year-old sweet and loving lab mix who weighs in at a little over 50 pounds.

Jewels, her brother and a sister came to the SPCA in April and Jewels is the only one still at the shelter. She loves peanut butter lick mats and pets from her favorite volunteers. She does not prefer cats, as they seem to frighten her, so she barks at them. Jewels also thinks that car rides are scary – she enjoys just hanging out on a cozy bed instead.

She has been checked thoroughly by a vet and has no known major health concerns. Because of her age, she is a little lame in her hind legs and takes a hip and joint supplement daily. Jewels may have some hearing, vision and cognitive impairment as she paces in her kennel and will bark when left alone.

Jewels is a sweet old lady who would love to just curl up and love a family of her own. Jewels needs a quiet home to live out the rest of her days – could that home be with you? Make an appointment to meet her today!