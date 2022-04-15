Island Briefs: Mask mandate, shellfish warden appointed, public hearing

CORRECTION

A Brief in last week’s paper about a potluck luncheon on Cranberry Isles should have said that the event is being hosted by the Congregational Church of the Cranberry Isles and is not a Ladies Aid function. The Ladies Aid does not represent any religious or political views, but allows their building to be used for events.

Liquor license renewed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board issued a liquor license renewal to Beal’s Lobster Pier at its meeting April 12. The request, made by Matt Schawb on behalf of Beal’s Lobster Pier at 126 Clark Point Road, was brought to the town for on-premises beer, wine and spirits.

Shellfish warden appointed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Harbormaster Oliver Curry was appointed as the town’s shellfish warden at the Select Board meeting on April 12. Curry will serve as shellfish warden for a 3-month term effective until June 30.

Mask mandate lifted

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Masks are no longer required to be worn in the Southwest Harbor Town Office. With the Center for Disease Control’s recent masking requirement changes, town staff requested that masks be optional for employees and the public, which the Select Board approved on April 12.

Public hearing set for April 19

TREMONT — The Select Board will hold a public hearing on April 19 at 5 p.m. in the Harvey Kelley Town Meeting Room regarding annual town meeting warrant articles that will be voted on by secret ballot at the May election.

The articles to be discussed include an amendment to the land use ordinance (LUO) regarding campground definitions, size, occupancy, management, uses and other requirements that involve campgrounds; an amendment to Tremont’s site plan review ordinance that supports the LUO changes (copies of the proposed ordinances are available from the town clerk); and licenses for the sale of liquor and wine to be consumed off the premises of licensed establishments in Tremont on Sundays.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Pigwidgeon

TRENTON — Pigwidgeon, or Pig, is a beautiful brown tiger cat who came to the shelter in December of 2021. He has the most remarkable green eyes a cat could have! Pig is a little shy at first, but once he has chosen his person, he falls head over heels in love.

Since being at the shelter, most people have passed him by because he is not outgoing enough. We assure you that if you put enough time and effort into proving that he can trust you, Pig will turn into the best cat.

Pig loves other cats and is big into quiet and relaxed cats like himself. He has gone through many friends, each one getting adopted before him. We are not sure how he would do with dogs, but a calm, gentle dog would be ideal. Pig would prefer a quiet home with other cats.

Make an appointment to meet this quiet soul today!

Friends in Action to hold vaccine clinic

ELLSWORTH — Free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots will be provided on a walk-in basis at the Moore Community Center on Wednesday, April 20. The hours are from 10 a.m. to noon and no appointment is necessary.

Northern Light Home Health & Hospice is providing the vaccination. The clinic is being hosted by Friends in Action. Those 18 years of age and above will receive the Moderna vaccine, while people 12 and over will receive the Pfizer one.

For second doses and booster shots, participants should bring their vaccination cards for updating.

For more information, call the Friends in Action Senior Center at 664-6016.

Walk for Life

ADDISON — Registration is now open for the 22nd Annual Beth C. Wright Walk for Life, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Addison Town Hall and the Tuscan Lodge in Addison. Registration is open from March 16 until May 14.

Activities for this year’s walk include 1-mile, 2-mile or 5-mile walking route options, a 5-mile road race (separate registration), an auction, a craft fair, children’s activities, a lobster raffle, music and BBQ lunch.

To register, go to www.bethwrightcancercenter.org.

To register with a paper registration or to donate by cash or check, contact the center at (207) 664-0339 or email [email protected].

Hancock Dems to address broadband

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Democratic Committee will present a discussion via Zoom about broadband availability in Hancock County at their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on April 21.

Don Snoke from the Sullivan Broadband Committee will discuss the fiber, satellite and wireless broadband options that are available now. Hancock County Commissioner John Wombacher and John Dougherty from Mission Broadband, Inc. will address future options made possible through broadband funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Pre-registration for the virtual meeting is required no later than Wednesday, April 20, at noon, at www.hancockdems.org.