Island Briefs: Kids’ Corner donation, GOP caucus, Tremont parking

First National Bank supports Kids’ Corner

BAR HARBOR — First National Bank contributed $3,000 to Kids’ Corner Create Curiosity 2022 Gift Marathon.

“My daughter attended Kids’ Corner and I’ve been a proud member of the board for nine years,” said Jody Brown, the bank’s vice president, credit officer. “I’m grateful for the high quality, safe, caring and responsive environment we experienced. It’s an incredible resource for families on MDI and in surrounding communities.”

To learn more about Kids’ Corner, visit www.kidscornerbarharbor.org. For more information about First National bank, visit www.thefirst.com.

Town government appointments

BAR HARBOR — Town Council members voted unanimously to appoint Zachary Soares to the Planning Board, with a term expiring in 2022; Cindy Flye to the Bar Harbor Housing Authority, with a term expiring in 2024; Ted Kofffman to the Conservation Commission, with a term expiring in 2024; and Sharon Linscott to the Age Friendly Committee, with a term expiring in 2022.

Bar Harbor GOP caucus March 5

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Republican caucus will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 10 a.m. on the second floor of the Bar Harbor Municipal Building at 93 Cottage St. All are welcome. Former state Sen. Brian Langley, the Republican candidate in the special election to replace former Sen. Louie Luchini, will be in attendance.

Voter registration will be available for first-time voters and those wishing to change to the Republican Party.

For more information, contact Sue Stanley at 610-4074.

Amusement permits renewed

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council approved special amusement permit renewals for Atlantic Brewing Midtown, Atlantic Brewing, Mainely Meat BBQ, Bar Harbor Regency and Harborside Hotel & Marina at its meeting on Tuesday.

Public to decide pitch competition winner March 6

MOUNT DESERT — The final pitch competition for the Mount Desert Business Boot Camp will be held on Sunday, March 6, at The Neighborhood House and streamed live from www.mountdesert365.org/business-boot-camp beginning at 4 p.m.

The pitch competition will be the culmination of three days of intensive focus on participants’ specific business scenarios and goals, where they develop the skills, tactics and strategy to move their business plans forward.

The public is encouraged to watch the event live to vote for their favorite business to win the $5,000 Audience Choice Award.

Tremont to charge for parking

TREMONT — In order to pay for improvements to the town’s Reed Parking Lot, Tremont Select Board Chairman Jamie Thurlow suggested that the town charge for parking. The board approved an annual fee for parking seasonally from May 1 to Nov. 1. Fees will be $100 for nonresidents and nontaxpayers and $50 for taxpayers and Tremont residents. A sign with the new parking rules will be posted. A draft version of the new permit application for the Reed Parking Lot created by Town Manager Jesse Dunbar was approved at a recent Select Board meeting. The parking ordinance will be updated to reflect this change.

SPCA of Hancock County Pets of the Week: Meet Sam and Dean

TRENTON—If you’re looking for a pair of gorgeous tabby boys, come meet Sam and Dean, a pair of young brothers who are approximately 9 months old.

These tabby twins are near impossible to tell apart, as they both have bold, black stripes and peridot eyes.

The easiest way to guess who is who is by their personalities. While both boys can be scaredy-cats at times, Sam tends to be more comfortable with new folks and friendlier. Dean has a tendency to hide in cubbies with big eyes or resting grumpy face.

Sometimes people ask why they look mean, but they’re actually sweet boys who love other cats, don’t mind dogs and are fascinated by little children.

They need to be adopted together since they’re the best of friends, but they’re in purrfect health and can’t wait to have a family of their own.

Make an appointment to meet them today!

March HCRC meeting

ELLSWORTH — The March meeting of the Hancock County Republicans will feature town committees and will be hosted by Kerry McKim on March 10 at 6:30 p.m. at headquarters at the Maine Coast Mall where Radio Shack used to be.

Mastectomy fitting session March 24

ELLSWORTH — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center is offering a special opportunity for any women in need of post-mastectomy breast forms and/or bras at 23 Commerce Park in Ellsworth on Thursday, March 24.

Cheryl Pritchard, owner of A Special Place in Portland, will be holding fitting sessions for post-mastectomy clients at the center in a relaxed, private setting.

Space is limited. For more information or to make an appointment, call (207) 664-0339.