Island Briefs: Holiday craft fair, road closures, public hearing

Park road still closed

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Lower Mountain Road, which is the Park Loop Road from Jordan Pond to Cadillac Summit Road, is closed to motor vehicles because of a maintenance project. Visitors can use the Stanley Brook entrance in Seal Harbor for access to the Jordan Pond area. According to Acadia National Park, pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged to use the road with caution. For more information on the closure or project, visit www.nps.gov/acad/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Holiday Craft Fair

BAR HARBOR — The Island Arts Association and the YWCA will be hosting their annual Holiday Craft Fair at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Events Center on Dec. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. 6 p.m. The YWCA will also be selling baked goods. In addition to the craft fair, the popular raffle will once again be held for chances to win gift certificates and items donated by local businesses. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the YWCA. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

Public hearing set for Dec. 7

BAR HARBOR — On Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m., the Town Council will hold a public hearing in the Municipal Building council chambers to listen to comments on proposed amendments to the Town Council Rules of Order. To see a draft of the full rules of order with proposed changes, visit https://tinyurl.com/6jcwfpmt. For questions or for more information contact the town office.

Online brown-tail moth talk

NORTHEAST HARBOR — On Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m., arborist and owner of Mountain Wren Tree and Garden Specialists Fred Mason will give a Zoom talk about the brown-tail moth.

Mason will cover what the brown-tail moth is, its life cycle and what to look for throughout the year. He will also go over health issues associated with these insects and what steps a homeowner can take to mitigate problems they cause.

To sign up for this online event, call the Northeast Harbor Library at 276-3333 or email [email protected].

Overnight parking prohibited

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Overnight parking will no longer be permitted at the Manset Town Dock. Signs will be posted on 55 Shore Road in Southwest Harbor. Enforcement is now in effect.

Road section closures announced

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The park sections of Seal Cove Road and Lurvey Spring Road have been closed for the winter. For more information on road closures, visit the Southwest Harbor Police Department Facebook page.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Princess

TRENTON — If you’re looking for a kitty to adore and to spoil, look no further than Princess. Princess has gorgeous green eyes that pull you in. At first glance, she may look like all other black cats, but you will quickly notice the flecks of white and silver that give her a salt and pepper coat.

Princess is a cuddly lap cat with such bright eyes you would never guess she is 12 years old. She was clearly well-loved before coming to the SPCA, and her mellow personality makes her a great fit for first-time cat owners.

She is fine with other cats and accepts dogs, especially when given time for proper introductions. As for children, she is so calm and sweet, although she may prefer a household with children who won’t constantly initiate playtime with her.

All in all, she would be the purrfect companion for any family.

Make an appointment to meet Princess today!