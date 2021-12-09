Island Briefs: Hazard pay, CES CARES, well water testing

Hazard pay approved

BAR HARBOR — Using funds from the America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the Town Council voted on Tuesday to give a $1,000 bonus to the town’s first responders. The funds will be double matched by the Hancock County Commissioners up to $40,000 and will includes police, fire/EMS and dispatchers.

There are 27 employees that meet the criteria for the bonus of being employed between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021.

CES CARES

BAR HARBOR —In 2018, the PTSA at Conners Emerson School introduced CES CARES, a program that distributes gift cards to support Conners Emerson families who need a little extra help over the holiday season.

Donations to the program can be sent to the school in an envelope marked “CES CARES” with a student or they can be mailed to Conners Emerson School, Attn: PTSA, 11 Eagle Lake Road, Bar Harbor, ME, 04609.

Checks can be made out to “CES PTSA” with “CES CARES” in the memo. One hundred percent of the donations go toward purchasing gift cards that will be given out before the holidays.

Planning Board applications open

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council will appoint members in January to two vacant seats on the Planning Board. The board currently has five members; an ordinance amendment that goes into effect Dec. 16 creates two additional seats.

Anyone interested in serving is encouraged to complete an application by going online to www.barharbormaine.gov under I Want To – Apply For – Boards & Committees. There you will also find links to the Council’s Appointments Policy and other information.

Completed applications are due to the town clerk’s office by 5 p.m. Dec. 22. Call 288-4098 with any questions.

Comp plan committee named

BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor took its first official step toward updating its comprehensive plan on Tuesday. The appointments committee met three times in November for a total of seven hours and interviewed 30 potential candidates for 15 seats.

Members, as approved by the Town Council on Tuesday, include Elissa Chesler, Jacquie Colburn, Greg Cox, Kevin DesVeaux, Cherie Galyean, John Kelly, Jim Mahoney, Calistra Martinez, Mike McKernan, Kristin Murphy, Misha Mytar, Valerie Peacock, Allison Sasner, Kyle Shank and David Woodside.

Pretty Marsh, Tremont roads to be repaved

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Maine Department of Transportation plans to resurface the entire 12.4 miles of Pretty Marsh Road and Tremont Road – between the intersections with Route 102 in Somesville and Bass Harbor – in the summer of 2022.

The roads are to be given a five-eights-inch surface treatment. No excavation or earthwork is planned as part of the project.

Well water testing available to MDI residents

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Private well water sampling is available to Mount Desert Island residents for free until Dec. 13. College of the Atlantic, MDI Biological Laboratory and Dartmouth College will conduct the tests, which are funded by the National Institutes of Health. Those interested can email Sarah Hall at [email protected] to set up an appointment.

The testing will identify concentration information for 13 different elements that include arsenic and uranium, which are known toxins frequently found in local groundwater.

Find out more about the ongoing study at www.coa.edu/shall/geoscience/groundwater-quality-project.html.

SPCA of Hancock County Pets of the Week: Meet Glennwood, Tasmin and Thaddeus

TRENTON — Kittens are adorable. But for most people, three kittens are simply too much. That’s why bonded trio Glennwood, Tasmin and Thaddeus are our Pets of the Week!

Glennwood is an adorable gray fuzzball with all the easy-going tendencies of a Maine coon cat – who couldn’t love this 5 month old?

Thing is, he is so lovable that semi-feral siblings Tasmin and Thaddeus can’t imagine being without him. These solid black kittens have a lot of spunk for only being 9 weeks old. Since they’ve met Glennwood, they have come a long way in learning to accept humans. Whenever they get frightened, they snuggle up to Uncle Glennwood. And when the feisty girl, Tasmin, gets in a fiery mood, Glennwood calls her over for snuggles.

Because Tasmin and Thaddeus are semi feral, this trio may not be the best fit for homes with young children who want kittens to grab and cuddle. They do love other cats and would likely be fine with slow introductions to dogs.

With time and patience, they are all going to be amazing companions for the right family.

Make an appointment to meet this cute trio today!