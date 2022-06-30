Island Briefs: Hannaford bag program, E-bike raffle, Bash at the Boatyard

Hannaford Community Bag Program to support Willowind in July

BAR HARBOR — Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in the community at the same time.

Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center has been selected by Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting nonprofit in the Community Bag Program for the month of July at the Bar Harbor location. The riding center will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable bag purchased.

“It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment,” said Auria Mauras, development coordinator at Willowind. “Nonprofits at the local level, like us, depend on community support. We hope you’ll support us in July by purchasing one – or two! – Community Bags at our local Hannaford!”

Willowind Therapeutic Riding Center is a nonprofit based in Bar Harbor that provides a year-round service to children and adults with mental and physical disabilities. Willowind started as a grassroots organization in 1998. Learn more about its programs online at www.willowind.org.

For more information about the Hannaford Community Bag Program, visit hannaford.bags4mycause.com.

Win an E-bike

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School students are raising money for a school trip in April 2023.

A raffle drawing for a Pedego Element electric bike, donated by Pedego of Bar Harbor, will take place on Monday, July 4, at the Bar Harbor ball field. Ticket holders need not be present to win. Tickets are $5. The value of the bike is $1,895.

Email Beth Blugerman at [email protected] with questions.

Meet Swan’s Island artists

SWAN’S ISLAND — The Swan’s Island Artist Association will be hosting two Open Studio events this year – one on July 5 and the other on Aug. 5.

Come out to the island for the day and stop in at the Odd Fellows Hall, Harbor View Studio and Iver Studio to meet the artists and their work.

The island artists will open their studios on July 5 from 1-3 p.m. On display will be works in painting, ceramics, photography, wood turning and several other disciplines.

Automobile ferries run six times a day between Bass Harbor and Swan’s Island.

Bash at the Boatyard

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Neighborhood House will host its Bash at the Boatyard fundraiser at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7.

The gathering at Henry R. Abel & Co. Yacht Yard, 20 Abels Lane in Mount Desert, will benefit the Neighborhood House and celebrate its role in the community.

The event will include food by Bar Harbor Catering Company, a silent auction with works from local artists, drinks and live entertainment by local high school students.

Admission is $90. To purchase a ticket in advance, visit https://tinyurl.com/4jw9yp5j.

JAX holds annual Forum for Discovery

BAR HARBOR — The Jackson Laboratory is holding its annual Forum for Discovery, a hybrid event that celebrates science and the lab’s supporters, from 1-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, in person at the lab’s auditorium at 600 Main St. or virtually via Zoom.

New President and CEO Lon Cardon will speak, as well as lab leadership and faculty, who will share their insights on the latest cancer and rare disease discoveries.

For more information and to register, go to www.jax.org/education-and-learning/forum-for-discovery.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week – Cocoa

TRENTON — Cocoa is a gorgeous Siamese with striking features, like his sharp cheekbones and his piercing blue eyes.

He is 12 years young and absolutely loves other cats. In fact, he can be a bit overwhelming to most new cats since he gets right up in their face and expects immediate friendship. He is disappointed and a bit crotchety when that friendship doesn’t blossom immediately.

Cocoa is still putting weight back on after a mysterious weight loss. We tried to identify the root of his problem, but the vet recommended explorative options, and we opted to let this guy be as peaceful as possible. He may still cost his future family some vet bill money since his health issues could not be diagnosed through standard checks.

Cocoa would be happiest in a home with other cats who love affection, and of course in a home where he can dote on his human and get plenty of attention.

Make an appointment to meet Cocoa today.

YWCA MDI offers free girls nature camp

BAR HARBOR — The YWCA of Mount Desert Island and Maine Outdoor School are offering a Wild and Free girls nature camp based at Trenton Elementary School from Aug. 1-4.

The camp is free for girls between the ages of 10 and 13. Registration is required and space is limited.

Campers will develop leadership and naturalist skills through outdoor recreational experiences, including day hikes, plant identification and animal sign identification.

“We are excited to partner with Hazel Stark from Maine Outdoor School to give the girls a chance to develop strong leadership skills while enjoying the diverse nature that surrounds us,” said Jackie Davidson, executive director YWCA MDI.

Register online at www.maineoutdoorschool.org/events. For more information, contact Abby at (207) 288-5008 or [email protected].

GOP meeting July 14

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Republican Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at its headquarters at 225 High St. in Ellsworth. Speaker Carter Jones, a former school board member and husband of a teacher, will discuss schooling and what can be done about indoctrination in Maine schools.

CASA training

AUGUSTA —The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is holding its fall training for volunteer advocates Aug. 16-19.

This four-day online training is free and is designed to prepare attendees for certification as volunteer guardians ad litem (GALs) in Maine child protection cases.

Those interested must complete an application and, if invited to participate, must complete criminal and child protection services background checks.

For more information, contact Maine CASA Legal Services Advisor Darren Defoe at (207) 213-2864 or by email at [email protected].