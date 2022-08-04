Island Briefs: Frenchboro Festival clarification, benefit concert, open house

Corrections

Last week’s Islander Adventure on page 4 of Section 2 contained an error about service to Bubble Rock by the Island Explorer. According to Downeast Transportation, “the Bubbles Trailhead has not been served by Island Explorer since 2019.” We apologize for the error.

A July 28 story about a lobster dinner on Frenchboro this Saturday, Aug. 6, was vague about what the $10 tickets were for, which was the ferry. Costs for the dinners are $25 for a single lobster dinner and $35 for a twin.

Benefit concert

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Mount Desert Festival of Chamber Music is having a benefit concert, An Evening with Todd Crow, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor.

Historical society open house

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Historical Society will hold its first open house of 2022 on Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon to 4 p.m.

The public is invited to The Manset Meetinghouse to see some of the society’s changes to its home. Members have been working on renovations and finishing projects since COVID-19 had put a hold on in-person events.

There will also be a door prize of a copy of “Traditions and Records” by Mrs. Seth S. Thornton.

For more information, call (207) 244-8063.

Shore Road paving

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Select Board members last week reviewed and accepted a proposed cost of $47,121 from Ring’s Paving to pave Shore Road. Paving is being planned between Aug. 10 and Sept. 1.

Groundwork proposal

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — To assist with Ring’s Paving for the Shore Road paving project, Select Board members at their July 25 meeting reviewed and accepted a proposal from Goodwin’s Groundwork for $9,845 to help with the disposal of pavement and grading for Shore Road near Hinckley Yacht Services.

Town website update

TREMONT — The Tremont Select Board has moved to authorize Town Manager Jesse Dunbar to update the town’s website at a cost not to exceed $5,000.

Dunbar said that updating the website is a goal of his, and that residents of the town frequently request that the website be updated. Dunbar said that the cost of having a new website designed is $5,000, but that to have a template made would be around $2,500.

The town is working with a vendor that does website design for many municipalities across the country, and several in Maine.

Board members said that they find the current website hard to navigate and that it could use an update.

Housing Authority appointee

TREMONT — The Tremont Select Board moved to fill an open commissioner seat on the Housing Authority.

Greg Trobridge, housing commissioner for the town, recently resigned from his post because he is moving out of state and will no longer be a resident of Tremont. Ward McKenzie was nominated to fill the open commissioner seat, which expires on June 30, 2025.

The board moved to accept the resignation of Trobridge and thanked him for his service, and to accept the appointment of McKenzie to the position.

HCPC meets Aug. 16

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Planning Commission (HCPC) is hosting its 2022 annual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 3 p.m. on Zoom. The annual meeting will begin with a presentation by Maine State Economist Amanda Rector about the state of Maine’s economy and will include an official welcome to Averi Varney, regional planner, who will join HCPC this month.

Following the presentations will be the commission’s annual business meeting, which will include an update on the HCPC’s activities over the past year and elections for the executive board. The agenda and links to documents and the virtual meeting on Zoom are available at www.hcpcme.org.