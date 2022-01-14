Island Briefs: Free tax help, virtual listening session, online bat talk

Free tax help offered at local libraries

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Northeast Harbor and Southwest Harbor public libraries are offering tax filing assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program.

This service is free to taxpayers with low and moderate income and is offered in cooperation with the IRS. Trained volunteers help taxpayers receive all applicable tax credits and deductions, and all tax assistance is confidential.

Tax help at the Northeast Harbor Library will be offered by appointment only on Feb. 22, March 1 and 22, and April 5.

Tax help at the Southwest Harbor Public Library will be offered by appointment only on Feb. 8 and 15, March 8, 15 and 29, and April 12.

For information about what to bring and to make an appointment, call the Northeast Harbor Public Library at 276-3333 or the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065.

Town holds action plan listening session

MOUNT DESERT — On Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m., the town will host a virtual listening session for Mount Desert residents to gather community input on the climate action plan the town is drafting in response to the Declaration of Climate Emergency that passed at the last town meeting. The town has contracted with A Climate to Thrive, an MDI nonprofit, to assist in the development of the plan. Participants should register in advance at https://bit.ly/3eQ1Ksr. For more information, go to www.aclimatetothrive.org/mdcap.

Town Council appoints board, committee members

BAR HARBOR — At its meeting Tuesday, the Bar Harbor Town Council appointed the following to boards and committees: Earl Brechlin to the Planning Board, with his term expiring in 2024; Charles Saul and Stewart Brecher to the Board of Assessment, with terms expiring in 2024 and 2023 respectively; and Andrea Lepcio to the Age Friendly Committee, with her term expiring in 2024.

Meal program needs volunteer cooks

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth is looking for volunteer cooks for its Home Cooked Healing Program.

For several years, home cooks have given their time and talents to prepare healthy meals for cancer patients and their families on Mount Desert Island and the Ellsworth area. Recipients get the meals at no charge for an eight-week period while undergoing treatment or recovering. The meals are prepared according to individual dietary needs and preferences.

Volunteer cooks prepare meals in their own kitchens. Because those being served may have compromised immune systems due to cancer treatments, volunteer cooks are required to be certified through Maine’s ServSafe program. The center will arrange for ServSafe training and testing if necessary.

Volunteers may be asked to prepare one or more meals per week. Frozen organic meats are provided by the center and cooks may request reimbursement for other ingredients.

Volunteer drivers are also needed to deliver prepared meals once a week.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Beth C. Wright Center by Feb. 25, by calling (207) 664-0339 or by emailing [email protected].

Select Board makes appointments

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Select Board has appointed Becky Gatcomb as deputy clerk for a three-year term in effect until June 30, 2024. The Select Board also appointed Becky Gatcomb and Jennifer LaHaye as deputy tax collector and tax treasurer respectively for six-month terms that expire June 30.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Tipper

TRENTON — Gorgeous golden-eyed Tipper is a lovely Siamese seal-point and white shorthair cat. At 11 years old, she knows what she likes and what she doesn’t.

Her favorite things are head and chin scratches and treats. Tipper is not terribly fond of other animals. Although she can tolerate other cats, she would likely be happiest as a single kitty. And she has absolutely no love for dogs.

She is a bit overweight and may require more checkups at the vet after adoption, which is not uncommon in kitties of her age.

Tipper can be quite loving and personable on her own terms, but because she knows her own mind and does not want to be touched in certain areas, the shelter is not recommending she go to homes with small children.

Tipper would love to be someone’s stay-at-home companion – a fellow senior or someone who works from home would be ideal.

When you are in her good graces and experience her fairy kisses, you will fall in love with this beauty.

Make an appointment to meet Tipper today!

Bats frequent Maine’s coastal islands

ROCKLAND — Learn about bats and their use of offshore islands on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Maine’s coastal islands are well known for their importance as seabird colonies, but research over the past few years shows that bats are also frequent visitors to remote islands, particularly during fall migration.

Dr. Trevor Peterson will present an overview of what is known about bats using islands in the Gulf of Maine, as well as the Great Lakes and Pacific Coast, and how this helps understand when, where and why bats may be present offshore. He will also address how this information helps evaluate potential impacts from offshore wind energy development on bats.

Register online at https://bit.ly/3JINvnu or on the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge website at www.mainecoastislands.org. Email [email protected] or call 594-0600 ext. 5114 with questions.