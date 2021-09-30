Island Briefs: Food pantry changes, rights rally, flu shot clinic

In-person shopping by appointment at food pantry

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Food Pantry has changed to being open to in-person shopping by appointment only on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 4-6 p.m.

The pantry, located behind the YWCA at 36 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor, will fill phone and online orders on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

To make an appointment or to order food by phone, call (207)-288-3375. To order online for next-day pickup or delivery, go to www.barharborfoodpantry.org.

Fresh Food Friday will continue, weather permitting, from 9-11:45 a.m. through October.

Rally in defense of reproductive rights

BAR HARBOR — On Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon to 2 p.m., Indivisible MDI and YWCA of Mount Desert Island will co-host a rally on the Village Green to support reproductive rights in advance of the reconvening of the Supreme Court on Oct. 4.

This rally is a sister event to the Women’s March for Reproductive Rights taking place in Washington, D.C., (and across the nation) on Saturday.

There will be sign-making supplies available just before the start of the rally. Hear from local legislators and people who are committed to protecting reproductive rights.

For more information, email [email protected].

Skeate named to school committee

BAR HARBOR — Patrick Skeate was appointed as the new Bar Harbor School Committee member on Sept. 22, replacing school committee member and former chair Kristi Losquadro who resigned last month. The committee held a special meeting on a Wednesday to fill the seat.

Skeate works at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor as an information systems security analyst and per diem at Mount Desert Island Hospital as a surgical technician.

“Patrick has been very active attending school committee meetings and has been a positive and active member of the community for as long as I can remember,” said Mount Desert Island Regional School System Superintendent Marc Gousse, who added that their interactions when talking about managing the Bar Harbor school have been great.

Skeate was sworn in at the town office on Sept. 23 and his term will expire in 2022.

Online training addresses overdose response

BERNARD — Bass Harbor Memorial Library will offer a virtual training for overdose response and education with Bangor Public Health & Community Services on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m.

This training will focus on opioid overdose prevention, how to recognize and react to an overdose, risk factors for overdose and how to use Narcan in the event of an overdose.

This program will be conducted via Zoom or telephone and can be anonymous. To attend, go to the Bass Harbor Memorial Library Facebook page or website at www.bassharborlibrary.com for a program link and instructions.

For more information, email Denise Smith at [email protected]

Anti-racism task force seeks new members

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The MDIRSS AOS #91 Anti-Racism Task Force is a group of students, teachers, administrators, community members and other representatives of the Mount Desert Island School System seeking to make the school system more anti-racist. The task force is seeking new members for the new school year.

To apply to be a member of the task force, complete an application form by Friday, Oct. 8. A review of applications will begin the week of Oct. 11.

For BIPOC-identifying applicants: https://forms.gle/6avd8cy1SE9ZTHT27.

For white-identifying applicants: https://forms.gle/FZfMBpWRQwAK6BmFA.

To read the group’s charter that outlines purpose, makeup, responsibilities and activities, go to https://docs.google.com/document/d/1FtRLT22N474cIrxtzCcv7KTm14rO4N7N_kZGJeDZ5jw/edit.

If you have questions, email Kate Muzzy, a member of the application review committee, at [email protected].

Flu shot clinic

NORTHEAST HARBOR — A flu shot clinic will be held at the Mount Desert Nursing Association at 12 Summit Road in Northeast Harbor on Thursday, Oct. 7 from 1-3 p.m.

An appointment is required. Call 276-5184.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week – Meet Kirk

TRENTON — If you’re looking for a fun and curious kitty to be your companion, look no further than Kirk.

Kirk is a gorgeous, sleek mini black panther (you can’t tell him he’s a housecat). With fluffy black fur and wide yellow-green eyes that sparkle with mischief, this 2-year-old former stray wants to be part of everything you do. He’s extremely curious and loves to watch people. He’s also a friendly guy with lots of love in his heart. He’s not afraid to ask for attention – he has a tendency to reach a paw through his kennel to grab at passersby.

Kirk has some sass in him and may prefer to be the top cat in his household, so slow introductions to other animals would be best. He’s friendly with children but may be a little too playful for very sensitive children who need a calm pet. Kirk needs a home where he can explore, play and cuddle when he wants to.

Like Tigger, Kirk is bouncy, trouncy, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun. He’s ready to meet his forever family, so make an appointment to meet him today!