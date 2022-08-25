Island Briefs: FOA online paddle raise, fall bus schedule, costume swap

FOA online paddle raise

BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia is still crunching the numbers on how much money was raised during its annual benefit dinner and auction at the Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the “paddle raise” portion of the benefit, in which people raise paddles to indicate how much they will donate for a particular Acadia National Park project, will continue online through the end of this month.

This year’s paddle raise supports the Wild Acadia 2.0 initiative, which aims to combat the effects of climate change and to help restore park habitats.

Donations may be made online at www.friendsofacadia.org/paddleraise2022.

Fall bus schedule

ACADIA NAT’L. PARK — The Island Explorer bus service has switched to its fall schedule.

Schedules for some routes have changed due to driver shortages. As of Aug. 23, Bus 1 – Bar Harbor Road and Bus 9 – Trenton have been combined into a single route. Bus 2 –Eden Street and Bus 12 – Highbrook have been combined into a single route. The Bicycle Express will not run in the fall of 2022.

To see the full schedule, go to https://exploreacadia.com/routefinder.html.

Commissioners caucus

MOUNT DESERT — Hancock County Commissioner Paul Paradis of Bar Harbor will chair a caucus on Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Mount Desert Town Office to elect one member to a three-year term on the County Budget Advisory Committee.

The warrant for the caucus can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/4hkatwt8. Contact the County Commissioner’s Office at (207) 667-9542 for more information.

Anniversary celebration

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Hospital Anniversary Community Celebration will take place at the Bar Harbor Club from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. This event will feature a cash bar, passed hors d’oeuvres and the Hospital Auxiliary silent auction and raffle.

The hospital will be celebrating its Volunteer of the Year, Business Partner of the Year, Health Care Partner of the Year and Community Partner of the Year.

For more information, email [email protected].

Public hearings

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Town Office and via Zoom to take comments on an application for Eighty Degrees South LLC to demolish an existing house and build a new house (Tax Map 002, Lot 029, B Zone).

A public hearing scheduled for Aug. 18 for the MDI Lobster amended site plan was delayed until further notice.

Costume swap

BAR HARBOR — If you have a gently-used, outgrown Halloween costume you’d like to trade up for a new one or are looking for new parts and pieces to make a costume for this year, look no further than the Mount Desert Island YMCA.

The Y is holding its first annual Halloween Costume Swap from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Noon to 1 p.m. will be reserved shopping for those with tokens. All items will be $1.

Drop off your costumes at the Y any time between now and Oct. 3 to get a token toward the swap for the reserved shopping time.

Swap proceeds will go toward the Ledgelawn candy fund.

The Y is located at 21 Park St. in Bar Harbor. Call (207) 288-3511 or go online to www.mdiymca.org for more information.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Ophelia

TRENTON — Looking for a new housemate who can provide endless amounts of entertainment and companionship? Look no further because this beautiful brown tabby is the one!

At not even a year old, Ophelia is a big kitten who wants a home where she can expend some energy. Ophelia would thrive with the right person who can provide her with lots of mental and physical enrichment. She’s an extremely intelligent girl with a high prey drive. This means that she could make an excellent mouser for your home, but it also means she is easily bored and could choose inappropriate toys to play with, like your hands and feet. Because of this, her new home should be with adults only.

There may be no other cat on the planet as food motivated as Ophelia, so providing enrichment for her is quite simple. She’s even learned a few tricks for a yummy reward or two!

Ophelia loves other cats – sometimes a little too much. She may do well living with other outgoing and equally playful cats, but we recommend slow introductions as she doesn’t always read social cues from other kitties very well.

We fully believe that once the right person can successfully navigate the intricate mind of this golden-eyed girl, they will end up with a hilarious and sweet best friend with an immense love for snackies!

Make an appointment to meet Ophelia today!