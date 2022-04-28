Island Briefs: Farmers markets begin, VIS seeks vendors, Coffee Beans & Bandages event

Correction

In the April 21 issue of the House and Garden special section, a story about the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s effort to restore the native species of lupine to the Maine landscape should have said that flower’s blossoms are only blue.

Farmers markets begin

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Starting on May 8, Bar Harbor’s Eden Farmers Market at Mount Desert Island YMCA’s parking lot will run on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon until Oct. 30. The first Northeast Harbor Farmers Market will be June 16 at Harbor Drive on the Town Green from 9 a.m. to noon and will continue on Thursdays until Aug. 25. For more information, visit their Facebook pages.

More firefighter/EMTs hired

MOUNT DESERT — Fire Chief Mike Bender continues to beef up staffing for the newly combined fire and EMS department.

The Select Board has approved the hiring of Christopher Grindle as a full-time firefighter/EMT, along with the hiring of John Barnes, Sean Hall and David O’Neill as part-time firefighter/EMTs and Sharon Morrell as a part-time EMT.

All of the hirings are effective May 2.

Coffee Beans & Bandages event April 30

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Enjoy some free coffee or hot chocolate with Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service personnel on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at Saint Dreux Coffee Shop, 12 Village Green Way in Southwest Harbor, and learn how they serve the community.

Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service is a private, nonprofit organization staffed 24/7 by licensed EMTs, that answered nearly 450 calls in 2021. The service, with annual operating expenses averaging $380,000, is overseen by a board of local volunteers that supports operations with budget oversight, fundraising, community education and strategic

planning.

VIS seeks venders

TOWN HILL — The Village Improvement Society is looking for venders for a nonprofit flea market on Saturday, May 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Town Hill/Bar Harbor next to the firehouse on Route 102. Proceeds will benefit VIS. Call (207) 288-1025.

Celebrate all things kittens

TRENTON — The SPCA of Hancock County invites you to a free Kitten Shower and May Flowers event on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the shelter at 141 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

Enjoy crazy cat games like Count the Kitty Treats and Pin the Cat on the Tail. There will be giveaways, a greenery sale and perhaps even some frisky baby kittens in attendance.

Donations to the shelter will be accepted. Current kitten needs include KMR formula, canned kitten food, cat scratchers and toys.

For more information, visit the SPCA’s Facebook page.

SPCA of Hancock County Pets of the Week: Jessica and Nadia

TRENTON — Jessica and Nadia, a bonded pair of 1-year-old girls, have never had a home. These two gray beauties were found as part of a colony of stray cats.

They caught a cold back when they were little kittens, which left each of them with one badly scarred eye. They still have a bit of vision in their damaged eyes and since they are not in pain, the vet decided not to remove them.

Jessica and Nadia like to cuddle and play. Jessica loves to lounge in a cozy bed while Nadia enjoys playing with catnip balls and toy mice. These two girls love other cats but are not huge fans of dogs.

Both Jessica and Nadia could stand to lose some weight – right now they are extra squeezable! They are eating a weight management diet to help cut down on the calories.

These girls are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. They love to do everything together – eat, sleep, cuddle and play – and would make perfect companions to any human or cat.

Make an appointment to meet these lovely ladies today!

Restorative Justice training

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Restorative Justice is holding mentor training sessions on Mondays in May.

Sessions are scheduled in Ellsworth (call for specific location) on May 2, 9 and 16 from 5-7:30 p.m., with a make-up/bonus session on May 23. This training is free of charge.

The training will offer an overview of restorative practices, restorative justice and the organization’s community of programs.

Those choosing to become a volunteer will be paired with someone who is participating in one of the organization’s programs. Mentors will meet with their mentees weekly for a duration of a case.

For more information or to register, call (207) 813-4574 or email [email protected].