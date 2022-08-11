Island Briefs: Education openings, public hearings, open house

Education openings

BAR HARBOR — Several schools in the Mount Desert Island Regional School System are looking to hire more ed techs and special education teachers for the coming school year, according to Superintendent Mike Zboray. And one of the two teaching positions on the Cranberry Isles is still unfilled. Classes will be held at the Longfellow School on Great Cranberry Island this year.

Public hearings

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Town Council will hold a series of public hearings on Tuesday, Aug. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building Council Chambers to receive public comment on the following:

A proposed new Senior Taxpayer Assistance Program ordinance. Full text of the ordinance can be found at https://tinyurl.com/nc8z576h.

A land use ordinance amendment seeking removal of the two-thirds majority vote requirement to amend the LUO.

Two citizens’ petitions related to recreational marijuana in town.

More information and the full text of those proposed changes can be found at www.barharbormaine.gov/441/Elections—November. Call the town clerk at (207) 288-4098 for more information.

Reunion shuttle

BAR HARBOR — For those attending the Bar Harbor High School Reunion Aug. 21, there will be a van to shuttle people to the Bar Harbor Club from the elementary school parking lot beginning at 11 a.m.

Licenses renewed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board approved the renewal of on-premises beer, wine and spirits liquor licenses and Special Amusement Permits for The Causeway Club at 10 Fernald Point Road and Red Sky Restaurant at 14 Clark Point Road at its meeting on Tuesday.

Open house

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Mount Desert Nursing Association will host an open house from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at 12 Summit Road in Northeast Harbor.

The open house will feature a tour of the association’s updated facility, information about home health care, skilled nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy and community resources. There will be a live Q&A with Pam Burque, who is a registered nurse, as well as free prizes and tasty treats provided by Seaside Deli & Sweets and live music by John Tercyack.

Nomination papers

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Nomination papers for a three-year term on the Select Board are now available at the Southwest Harbor Town Office. Papers must be returned to the town office in person by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

For more information, call the town clerk at (207) 244-5404.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Lou Lou

TRENTON If you’re looking for a truly unique kitty, come and meet Lou Lou. From her crinkled ear to her slightly crossed green eyes, she is an instantly recognizable face at the shelter, standing apart from other brown tabbies.

This calm girl would love to spend her days with her favorite people, alternating between hugs, cuddles and exploring rooms.

At a glance, she may seem like the most mellow cat you could meet, but her friends realize she is quite sensitive, so Lou Lou is recommended for quiet homes where she could either be an only fur child or have slow introductions to other pets. She would do best with animals that are calm and independent.

Her ideal home would be with an older couple who is retired or someone who works from home, as she loves to spend time with her human friends.

Lou Lou is a special girl, and we would love to talk about her more with anyone interested in adding her to their family.

Make an appointment to meet Lou Lou today!

Doctor to discuss ethics

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County will host Dr. Sheena Whittaker, vice president/senior physician executive at Northern Light Health, on Thursday, Aug. 11, from noon to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom for a presentation called Ethics 101.

Whittaker will examine clinical ethical principles, including respect for autonomy, informed consent and respect for dignity and justice, that guide medical decision-making. Whittaker will also offer insights about contemporary medical practice and the relevance of these principles.

This free program is open to the community, but registration is required to get the Zoom link. Email [email protected] or call (207) 667-2531 to register.

Coffee with Constituents

ELLSWORTH — Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their representatives, share ideas, ask questions and get help with state government services. Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) will host two Coffee with Constituents office hours events in August – one in person and one virtual – for residents of Senate District 7.

The in-person meeting will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Ellsworth Harbor Park, 413 Main St. Free coffee and tea will be provided. The virtual meeting will take place over Zoom 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.

To provide specific questions or topics ahead of the event, or to schedule a private conversation, contact Sen. Grohoski at [email protected] or (207) 358-8333.