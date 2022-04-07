Island Briefs: Easter egg hunt, Ladies Aid luncheon, farewell bash

Bar Harbor Inn throws annual egg hunt

BAR HARBOR — On Saturday, April 16, the Bar Harbor Inn’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place on the lawn at 10 a.m. The hunt will be broken out into three different sections, one for ages 4 and under, one for ages 5-7 and another for ages 8 and older.

Special golden eggs that contain gift certificates to the inn’s Terrace Grill, Reading Room Restaurant or spa, or for free nights at the inn, will be hidden as well.

Kids will have a chance to take pictures with the Easter Bunny at the gazebo and free craft kits will also be available.

YMCA restarts fitness program

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island YMCA is resuming its Enhance Fitness program on April 25. Geared towards older adults of all fitness levels, Enhance Fitness, a low-cost, evidence-based group exercise and falls prevention program, helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives.

The class will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. The class is free to YMCA members with financial aid available to non-members who meet eligibility requirements.

The MDI YMCA is also part of a study on the effectiveness of the program, so those who meet study requirements may be eligible for 16 weeks of free programs and up to $125 for participation.

For more information, contact Senior Wellness Program Director Mark Schoon at [email protected] or call the Y at 288-3511.

In-person, over the phone and online registration (www.mdiymca.org) are available. The Y is located at 21 Park Street in Bar Harbor.

Ladies Aid potluck luncheon

CRANBERRY ISLES — Women and teen ladies are invited to the Great Cranberry Island Ladies Aid potluck luncheon at noon on Saturday, April 30, at the Ladies Aid Building, 191 Cranberry Road, Cranberry Isles. The guest speaker will be Melanie Summey, a Christian women’s conference speaker and Bible teacher for more than 20 years.

Town’s property valuation tops $2.5B

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert continues to be the most property-rich municipality in Hancock County and one of the most property-rich per capita in Maine.

The state’s preliminary valuation of all taxable property in Mount Desert for 2023 is just over $2.5 billion, an increase of $182.3 million, or 7.8 percent, over the total valuation for the current year.

Kyle Avila, the town’s assessor, said in a memo to the Select Board, “The assessed values in Mount Desert average around 83 percent of the sale prices in the latest analysis of sales occurring in the last half of 2020 and the first half of 2021.”

He said the increase in the state valuation “reflects the rapidly appreciating real estate market.”

April Main Street schedule

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The following work is planned for the Main Street improvement project that is underway in Northeast Harbor. Inclement weather and other factors may affect this schedule.

Week of April 11: Excavate sidewalk area on east side, install base gravel beginning on the south end of Main Street.

Week of April 18: Continue north excavating sidewalk area on east side; install granite curb on east side of Main Street, beginning on the south end of the project; starting on the south end, fine grade gravel base at sidewalks.

Week of April 25: Install concrete sidewalks on east side of Main Street starting at the south end; continue fine grading gravel base at sidewalks.

Sips Café’s farewell bash

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Sips Café at 4 Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor is closing for good next week. The eatery wants to thank those who have supported the business by hosting a community party at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 15, featuring music by Brian Kupiec and friends. Reservations are required in person or by calling (207) 244-4550. Sips 2.0 will remain open, providing wraps, snacks, salad, frozen entrees and other goods.

SPCA Pets of the Week: Meet Eleanor and Pepper

TRENTON — As kitten season starts, we would love to ask everyone to remember the cats and dogs with special needs or who are elderly and need homes too – cats such as Eleanor and her daughter, Pepper.

Eleanor is a tiny tabby with gray and white fur. Due to her hyperthyroidism, which previously went untreated, she’s way too skinny. She has a lot of love in her though, and she adores visitors. She is happy to greet people and accept pets from new friends while her daughter, the fluffy, black Pepper, hides behind the chair where she feels safest.

Pepper is far more timid than her mother and spends most of her days hiding behind the chair, but we can’t blame her since she recently lost her owner and her home.

They are both wonderful girls with special needs. Since they require a little extra vet care and are a pinch older than our typical senior cats, we’re offering a special on their adoption fee. When you adopt them together, make sure to ask for the Manager’s Fee and receive a lovely discount! We simply want to see them in the right home.

Make an appointment to meet Eleanor and Pepper today!

Northern Light visitor policy

ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Blue Hill and Maine Coast hospitals have updated their visitation policies to allow greater access.

“The hospitals have waited for a time to safely allow visitors back into their facilities,” according to a hospital statement. “Because of the downward trend of our community positivity rate as well as our desire to meet the needs of our community and patients, visitation will be allowed starting April 1.”

Hospital patients will be allowed two visitors at a time between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Visitors must wear a hospital-issued mask, regardless of vaccination status, during their entire stay. Visitors may be asked leave in cases where visits impede safe delivery of patient care (for the patient and/or visitor), but such cases are rare, according to officials.