Island Briefs: Driver search, Garden Club awards, growing up in the climate crisis

Discuss volunteering over coffee and pastry on Aug. 3

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections is currently extending its search for new volunteer drivers.

The organization is looking for more people, who have an hour or more per week to offer, willing to drive their island neighbors to doctors’ appointments, assist with grocery runs, Meals on wheels and other life-enhancing and necessary activities.

For those interested in volunteering, there will be a meet and greet on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 9:30 a.m., at the Milk & Honey Café on 3 Old Firehouse Lane in Northeast Harbor.

There is no need to sign up in advance. Meet outside at the Island Connections sign. Rain date information will be posted on the Island Connections Facebook if the weather does not cooperate.

For more information, call Dana Mastroianni at 288-4457 or email [email protected].

Nicholson named executive vice president of First National Bank

BAR HARBOR — Peter Nicholson has been promoted to executive vice president, chief fiduciary officer at First National Bank.

Nicholson joined the bank in 2015 and most recently served as senior vice president, senior portfolio manager. Prior to joining First National Wealth Management, Nicholson worked at Bar Harbor Bank and Trust as well as Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab.

“I am pleased to recognize Pete’s hard work and commitment to First National Wealth Management. Pete has shown exceptional leadership and vision,” said Tony C.McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank

Nicholson earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Maine at Orono. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering technology from Maine Maritime Academy.

Nicholson lives in Bar Harbor with his wife, Christina, and daughters, Piper and Peyton. He is active in his community, currently serving on the Abbe Museum Finance Committee and coaching youth sports.

MDI organizations win Garden Club of America awards

MOUNT DESERT — On July 11, the Garden Club of Mount Desert, based in Northeast Harbor, hosted the annual meeting of the Garden Club of America, Zone I, which is comprised of 18 New England clubs. At this event, two Mount Desert Island organizations received awards.

Southwest Harbor’s Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden was awarded the Civic Improvement Commendation, which was accepted by the Southwest Harbor Conservation Commission. The commission has been looking after the park and gardens since 1998.

Seal Harbor’s Land & Garden Preserve was the recipient of the Historic Preservation Commendation, which was accepted by the preserve’s CEO Rodney Eason. With a mission to share the beauty of the historic lands and gardens on MDI, the preserve was established in 1999 with the acquisition of the Thuya and Asticou Azalea Gardens. In 2015 and 2018, the preserve was gifted Little Long Pond with its surrounding lands and the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Garden, respectively.

Acadia Fire coaches complete licensure course

MOUNT DESERT — Acadia Fire’s head coach and Executive Director Emily Ellis and head coach David Baker completed U.S. Soccer’s Blended D-License Course this spring.

From March to June, the two coaches put in 60 hours of work that included completing computer modules and virtual meetings with regional coaches and club leaders from Maine to Vermont, with a final in-person critiqued coaching session.

The course was organized and run by John Curtis, Soccer Maine’s new director of coaching, and covered six components for coaching ages 13 and up.

Course content included coaching games, coaching training sessions, leading the team, leading the player, managing the performance environment and leadership.

Both coaches gained valuable knowledge for integrating a Play-Practice-Play methodology to coaching, as well as how to facilitate a player-centered environment in line with U.S. Soccer’s Grassroots Player Development Philosophy. This philosophy states that “at the grassroots level, children learn and develop to their full potential through game-like experiences in an enjoyable environment that supports individual growth.”

Ellis and Baker will integrate this learning into Acadia Fire’s player and program philosophies and training curriculum.

For more information about Acadia Fire’s programs, go to www.acadiafiresoccer.com or email [email protected].

Growing up in the climate crisis

MOUNT DESERT — On Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m., a panel organized by, and featuring, five summer interns at A Climate To Thrive will discuss what it means to be youth activists in the current climate crisis.

“The importance of effective communication between youth and adults is understated, and I hope this event will help people of all ages better understand each other and each other’s emotions,” said ACTT intern Sophia Anderson. “Emotions are very tied into the climate movement, and as youth, it’s an especially difficult time to process the climate crisis. I hope adults will come to understand what role our feelings and aspirations play in climate work and our need for rest, and I hope other youth can find a safe space to learn from people they can relate to.”

This event will include a panel and fishbowl discussion, testimonies from people of all ages and a Q&A. Katrine Oesterby, intern coordinator and recent COA graduate, will facilitate.

To register for the online event, visit aclimatetothrive.org/growingup.

SPCA of Hancock County Pets of the Week: Meet Joe and Tortilla

TRENTON — Joe and Tortilla are a sweet pair of kittens who bonded early on, so they need to be adopted together.

They are young and playful at just 7.5 months old. Both of these domestic shorthair beauties are on the small side weighing between 2.5 to 3 pounds.

Joe and Tortilla are timid at first, but with a little acquaintance time, they will crawl up in your lap and enjoy being part of your pride.

Make an appointment to meet them today!

Wireless Zone giving away backpacks

ELLSWORTH — As part of Wireless Zone’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Wireless Zone of Ellsworth at 139 High St. will be donating backpacks filled with school supplies including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue on Sunday, Aug. 1, from 1-4 p.m. Each family can receive one backpack per child, but children are not required to be present to receive the backpack due to current space limitations. The backpacks will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The Wireless Zone team will adhere to local and CDC guidelines to provide a safe environment for event attendees and store employees.

According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $789.49 on school supplies in 2020 — totaling $33.9 billion spent in America last year on school supplies alone. This year’s event marks more than 1.2 million total backpacks donated since the campaign launched in 2013. The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event ensures children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the new school year, whether it’s virtual or in-person.

For a list of participating stores, visit wirelesszone.com/backpack-giveaway.

Magic show at Ellsworth Public Library

ELLSWORTH — Magician Peter Boie will be performing on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Ellsworth Public Library.

Boie travels around the country performing his award-winning magic that will defy your reality. His show is about two things: astonishing magic and having a good time.

The program will take place outdoors, so bring a blanket or chair. The show will be canceled for inclement weather.

For information, call the library at 667-6363.