Island Briefs: Discarded Christmas trees, transfer station holiday hours, electronic tax bills

Holiday hours at the transfer station

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Transfer Station will have extended hours on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.

Online Science Café program Jan. 10

BAR HARBOR — The MDI Biological Laboratory is hosting another online Science Café program on Monday, Jan. 10, at 5 p.m. The program is titled “Water, Water Everywhere.”

Do we drink enough water? We know our bodies are 60 percent water and frequently we are told to drink eight 8-ounce glasses or more a day. But does the research support this idea? Dr. Kelly Hyndman will discuss what hydration really means. Register online at https://mdibl.org/events.

Town offers electronic tax bills

BAR HARBOR — The town’s finance office is now offering an electronic tax bill delivery service. Stop receiving your annual property tax bills and any tax reminder notices in the mail and get them by email instead. Paper usage and postage can be reduced by emailing the tax collector at [email protected] with a preferred email address and property location.

Council appoints task force members

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council has appointed the following to the new Long-Term Rental Registration Task Force: John Mountford, Ellsworth/MDI Housing Authority representative; Erica Brooks, landlord seat; Todd Hardy, landlord seat; Heidi Hambrecht, tenant seat; Amber Howard, tenant seat; Phil Galperin, resident-at-large seat; Jennifer Richardson, resident-at-large seat.

Take old trees to Trenton

TRENTON — Take old, unwanted Christmas trees to the Kisma Preserve at 446 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton and drop them off to the right of the gate (please do not block the gate). The trees are used for the wildlife’s habitat at the preserve.

SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week: Meet Midnight Snack

TRENTON — Midnight Snack has the distinction of being 2021’s final pet of the week!

January will mark her one-year anniversary at the shelter, and the staff there would love to celebrate it by seeing her go off to a wonderful forever home.

Midnight Snack is a mature black cat (11 years old) with a distinct look, thanks to her folded right ear. If her gorgeous golden eyes don’t captivate, her sweet personality will. She loves humans of all ages and is good with children.

People have passed up on her because of her chronic tummy problems, but this sweetie tries her best and has improved some in foster care.

She is willing to cohabit with other cats and dogs, though she prefers plenty of space and slow introductions to them. She is still quite independent and ready to adore a family of her own.

Make an appointment to meet Midnight Snack today!