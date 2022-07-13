Island Briefs: Dine-Around Day, Haertel celebration of life, ranger-led tree program

Dine-Around Day

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Island Connections will hold its annual Dine-Around Day on Saturday, July 16.

Participating restaurants will make a donation to Island Connections to help support their mission of providing free transportation for seniors and people with disabilities on Mount Desert Island.

Restaurants in Bar Harbor include Bar Harbor Beerworks, Black Friar Inn, Café This Way, Cherrystones, Fish House Grill, Gayln’s, Geddy’s, Jalapeno’s, Jordan’s Restaurant, Mama DiMatteo’s Peekytoe Provisions and West Street Café. There is also Thurston’s Lobster Pound in Bernard, Nor’Easter Pound & Market in Northeast Harbor, Lighthouse Inn & Restaurant in Seal Harbor and Milagro Coffee & Espresso in Southwest Harbor.

For more information, call (207) 288-4457 or email [email protected].

Celebration of Paul Haertel

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A public celebration of life for former Acadia National Park Superintendent Paul Haertel will be held Sunday, July 17, from 1-3 p.m. at the Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor.

Haertel was a longtime member of the Gilley’s Board of Trustees and was serving as vice president of the board this year. He died June 5 at the age of 81.

Haertel’s family will be at the celebration and invites his friends and colleagues to join them and share memories of a man who connected with many people and organizations on Mount Desert Island, the rest of Maine and the National Park Service. Haertel was superintendent of ANP from 1994 to 2002, capping a 41-year career in the National Park Service. He and his wife Margot had lived in Southwest Harbor since 1994.

Ranger-led tree program

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library will host a Maine Tree Exploration with Acadia National Park on Monday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m. on the library lawn.

A park ranger will read a tree-themed story, which will be followed by a presentation about the different kinds of trees found all over the state of Maine, including the trees on the library grounds.

All ages are welcome. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. No pre-registration is required for this free event.

This event is part of the Northeast Harbor Library’s summer reading program. For more information about other summer events, see the library’s Facebook page or website at www.nehlibrary.org.

Reunion reminder

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor High School Reunion Committee reminds all alumni or attendees of the event at The Bar Harbor Club at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 that reservations must be received by Aug. 12.

Contact Deborah Dyer, Barbara Keene Hamblen or Donna MacLeod Brignull.

Liquor license renewal

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board approved a license renewal for Clark Point Catering LLC on July 12.

Tenant commissioner appointed

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Select Board confirmed Janice Reed of Southwest Harbor to the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners as tenant commissioner on July 12. Reed’s term will be effective until Sept. 28, 2025.

SPCA of Hancock County Pets of the Week: Baker’s dozen

TRENTON — We have a bakery full of cats at the SPCA – all named after a delicious pastry or baked good and ready to be adopted! These sweet kitties come filled with their own special personalities.

A baker’s dozen, all black except for two grays, came to us a few weeks ago from the same living situation.

Most of these cats range between 8 months old to about 4 years old, so they are young and full of energy. Many of them are petite, playful and ready to be a wonderful family pet.

They are all incredibly sociable and love humans, but they aren’t so crazy about other cats after living with so many other felines. They likely would be OK with slow introductions to cats and seem to do all right with dogs.

They would be best for that growing family who wants a fun, energetic and loving cat to join the crew. Come and meet them today!

Off-island events

Shelter fundraiser

FRANKLIN — The Ark Animal Shelter of Cherryfield is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Franklin Vets Club. This event will include a bottle drive, bake sale, raffles and yard sale.

Proceeds will go toward the construction of a new dog kennel and for “kitten season,” which is shelter speak for the care mama cats and their kittens receive in the spring, including medical care and neutering.

For information, visit www.thearkpets.org.

Wicked Fun Golf Tournament

ELLSWORTH — The Wicked Fun Golf Tournament: 18 Holes for a Cause sponsored by the Bucksport Golf Club is in the final stages of preparation for the July 23 event.

All proceeds will be donated to NextStep Domestic Violence Project to help victims of domestic violence in Hancock and Washington counties.

The tournament will be held in a scramble format and participants have the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize for a hole-in-one on the 15th hole as well as bonus prizes for par-3 holes and other holes-in-one. Prizes will also be awarded in men’s and women’s categories to the top three teams, the straightest and longest drives, and closest to the pin. There will even be a putting contest.

To learn more visit www.facebook.com/Bucksportgolfclub or email [email protected].

Chicken barbeque

HANCOCK — The Hancock Woman’s Club’s annual chicken barbecue, a summer tradition, is making a comeback 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30.

All are welcome to enjoy grilled chicken with coleslaw, potato salad and/or pasta salad, bread, drinks and lots of desserts. A kid’s meal of hotdog, chips, drink and dessert will also be available. The cost is $15 for a one-half chicken meal, $10 for one-quarter and $5 for the kid’s hot dog meal.

The event takes place at the Hancock Community Center, 1416 U.S. Highway 1, in Hancock. Proceeds help fund the club’s scholarships and children’s programs.